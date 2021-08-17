Lots of focus recently has been on the Olympics and Simone Biles. After not performing a vault the way she usually would, she withdrew from the competition.
At first they said it was a physical issue, then a mental issue. Since then, there has been a lot of talk of “The Twisties,” what gymnasts refer to as a phenomenon where your body and brain have a sort of disconnect and you lose where you are in the air and also, therefore, the ground. It is scary and dangerous, as multiple other gymnasts have attested.
What I explain to my patients about balance actually involves an example of gymnasts.
Gymnasts have remarkable balance skills. They are able to twist and spin in the air and somehow land on their feet.
In order to have really excellent balance, you need three systems working together: vision, proprioception, and vestibular (inner ear).
Vision helps you see where you are. If you get seasick, they tell you to watch the horizon. It stabilizes you and makes you less miserable. Another example I use is something that has happened to most of us: you are sitting in a parked car, when the car next to you starts to back out of its parking space. For a second you think YOU are moving. It is your vision playing tricks on you.
Proprioception is how the muscles, tendons, and joints of your feet and legs tell you what type of terrain you are on. Even if you have your eyes closed, you can tell the difference between walking on gravel versus walking on grass.
Your vestibular system is housed in your inner ear. It involves several parts and reports directly to the brain.
The biggest part of your vestibular system involves the semicircular canals. They are filled with fluid and nerve endings. Each group of nerve endings has an otolith attached to the end. Otolith literally means “ear stone” in Greek.
As your head moves, the fluid in the semicircular canals moves, and the nerve endings sort of float along like seaweed on the bottom of the ocean. As they bend and sway, the otoliths help send signals to the brain about where your head is in space. Am I upside down? Am I lying on my left side? Or am I standing upright?
Just as there are things that can go wrong with vision and proprioception, things can also go wrong with your vestibular system. Usually if there is a mild issue with one system, the other 2 kick in and compensate. But if the deficit is more significant, or if there are deficits in more than one system, that’s where problems begin to be more prominent.
One thing that can go wrong with the vestibular system is that one (or more) otoliths can break off from their designated nerve endings(s). As your head moves, the nerves begin to sway, but then you have an otolith that is spinning around freely. As it rolls around and around the canal, it hits the other otoliths and stimulates THEIR nerve endings. The result is that you feel like you are spinning uncontrollably, even though mentally you know you are not.
Many people with vestibular issues will notice that their vertigo is triggered when they roll over in bed or if they turn their head a certain way.
So what does this mean for gymnasts?
It means that they sometimes get “The Twisties.” My suspicion is that the Twisties are actually a form of vestibular disorder. As they are twisting and spinning in the air, they can’t rely on proprioception and they are going so fast that they can’t rely much on vision. That leaves their vestibular system. If an otolith has dislodged itself and is spinning freely, their brain is getting false information on what is going on and they lose track of where they are in the air.
It can be extremely dangerous. Without good information on where they are in the air and, specifically, relative to the ground, they could land in a multitude of ways that could cause injury or even paralysis.
Once they have had the Twisties, it’s hard to get it out of their mind. Can they trust the signals their brain is getting? How can they know? Will it happen again when they least expect it? Will they injure themselves? Will they potentially end their career? Or worse? Much much worse?
At that point it is a physical AND psychological issue, and not something you can easily “just push through.”
So, what is the takeaway for those of us who are not world-class gymnasts? As you age, your balance systems begin to develop minor issues. Wear and tear gets all of us eventually. It can contribute to increased falls.
Take care of your proprioception. Yoga, tai chi, just moving around in general can help keep your lower limbs sending good information to your brain.
Most people who fall do so at night, because it is dark and your vision can’t help you as much. Night lights are helpful to guide your feet in the dark. It is also a good idea to get rid of area rugs that may be thick enough to trip over.
I also stress to my patients to not hop up and walk away from a chair or bed. What often happens is that you get two steps away and then imbalance kicks in and there you are, where you can’t grab anything to steady you. Down you go, onto the floor.
Instead, sit on the edge of the chair or bed for a few seconds, feet flat on the floor, until you are sure you are steady there. Then stand up. Give yourself a second to get your balance and bearings, and THEN start moving toward your destination.
Obviously there are lots of things that contribute to good (or bad) balance. Hopefully this has shed a little light on some of the things that could be affecting the greatest gymnast of all time, and on a smaller stage, what could be affecting us all.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
