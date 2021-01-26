Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine has finally gotten on the fast track.
I remember they did some “telemedicine” way back when I was at St Jude. At that time it was more rudimentary. A group of medical staff would gather around a teleconference device that was basically a speakerphone.
Somewhere in another conference room in a place like Chile, another group would be gathered around their fancy speakerphone. Awkward conversation would ensue because you couldn’t see each other, so before anyone said anything, you had to remember to say, “This is John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt. I disagree with what John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt just said. Yes, I know. His name is my name too. But he’s wrong.”
Fast-forward to 2020. We now have Zoom and other applications. You log on and can see each other. You can make the screen look like the Brady Bunch with all the faces if you want, and as soon as you say something, your LIVE face is broadcast to the rest of the group, wherever they are. This can be good. And bad. If you disagree with someone you better mumble your expletives and insults veeerrrry quiiiiietlyyyyy.
Cut ahead to 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic. Everyone in health care is whipped into a frenzy. Well, let’s face it, everyone everywhere is whipped into a frenzy. Health care is just a big part of that.
So now our use of telemedicine has gotten a great big push. We have begun to see it in audiology, but are still working out kinks. But for other disciplines, it has been a godsend.
You don’t necessarily have to trudge to the doctor’s office, feeling like death on a stick, check in, and then sit in a waiting room with everyone else feeling like death and spewing germs everywhere. I always hated it when you had a regular well-visit and felt fine and then sat there practically seeing the germs from other people in the waiting room, flying through the air and landing on you.
So anyway, there you sit. And then they call your name. Wooo hoooo! One step closer to seeing a provider and getting on the road to your former self!
Not so fast. They take your blood pressure, temperature, weigh you and ask you how tall you are. My Memphis doctor’s office pricked your finger for a CBC every time.
Are you here for a sinus infection? Finger stick! Toe fungus? Finger stick! Yeast infection? Finger stick! Are you a pharmaceutical rep here to bring us lunch? Finger stick!
I will tell anyone that I am a big baby about finger sticks. I would rather you just poke me in the arm and take a pint than to wipe, wipe, wipe, my finger with alcohol, jab me with what feels like an icepick, then wipe away perfectly good blood before then squeezing the heck out of my finger to get more blood.
This new blood is somehow much better than the first blood that you threw away like my marrow didn’t even have to work to make it.
So you get all that done, and they put you in a room in the Inner Sanctum. You can hear activity outside your door. Every time a door closes or a voice gets closer, you think, “A-ha! I must be next!!” And then the footsteps and voices fade and you realize you are stuck in this room with nothing to entertain you besides tongue depressors, cotton balls and two magazines — a 1998 Popular Mechanics and a 2012 Parenting magazine.
Obviously, I could go on and on.
But now, in the year 2020, depending on the ailment, you can just Zoom with your provider.
And that’s what I did one day this past summer.
At my appointed time, I logged onto the telemedicine portal, typed my name as being in “the waiting room,” and in just a few moments, there was my physician, looking at me, looking at him. Looking at me.
I was in my guest bedroom because it is the cleanest room in the house and the dog is not allowed in there, so I didn’t have to worry about him trying to get his 140-pound butt in my lap while I attempted to carry on normal conversation.
The other reason I was in that room is because it has mirrored closet doors.
Yes, I was virtually seeing my plastic surgeon.
My breast plastic surgeon.
We talked about some symptoms I am having, and he said he didn’t think it was anything urgent, but he would need to see the offending breast and poke at it with a finger.
Me: If you want to look, I’m fine with that.
Him: Well, OK. My nurse is here with me!
Me: Uh, OK.
Him: Oh I just wanted you to know that it isn’t just me and she’s here for patient safety. (Translation: I’m not a creep. Which I already knew.)
After breast cancer, I look at my breasts completely differently than I did before they were completely removed and replaced with ... whatever these things are. After many surgeries and oncology visits and ultrasounds and the gamut, so many people have seen these things and they are so unlike regular breasts that I am pretty detached from them.
So this is how I ended up topless, standing in front of a giant mirrored closet door, holding my phone up so a doctor an hour and a half away could see what I meant when I described my symptoms. We continued to carry on a completely normal conversation with me standing there like this, turning this way and that so he could see my scars, and at some point me poking them so he could see the differences in their texture.
Ultimately, he decided that whatever is going on is not anything to be overly anxious about, and it can wait until he can see me in the office. One day. Eventually. When The Virus is under better control.
It was surreal, but when I hung up the phone, I felt like I had a better understanding of my issues, a plan in place for the future, and my mind was put at ease.
I think this is a good development in technology. We have been forced into it by The Virus, but I hope the use of this technology continues after everything settles down. There will always be things that you need to see a provider face-to-face for, but a lot can be accomplished using telemedicine.
Boobs may or may not be one of those things.
Aside: “Hanging up the phone” is probably one of those things kids today don’t understand, because we don’t hang up phones any more. What is the new version of that? “I ‘booped’ off?” “I ended the call?” If you get really mad and want to hang up on someone, I would think hitting the red “end” button is a lackluster expression of your irritation. And you certainly don’t throw the phone because those screens are expensive, y’all.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
