A few weeks ago, AARP published an article about how social isolation due to COVID restrictions is causing our elders to decline more rapidly, both mentally and physically. It is alarming to see.
Last week I was talking with a lady who lives in a senior living facility. It has rooms/apartments for the full range of needs, from completely independent residents all the way to full-time nursing care.
Right before COVID became a household word, this lovely lady came to the realization that she probably shouldn’t be driving any more. She put her house on the market, her family sold her car, and she moved into an independent living apartment.
In the course of our conversation, we talked about how part of the allure of facilities like this has been the social aspect.
It made me think about my Granny.
Granny had never driven (well, there were a couple of times that ended badly), so after Granddaddy died, she relied on wonderful friends and family members to take her to the grocery store and to church, etc.
When she was in her 90s, she had a medical event and could not go straight home from the hospital, so she moved into assisted living for what we all thought would be a short time.
About a week after moving in, she decided she was having so much fun that maybe she should just stay there permanently.
I have seen it time and again: patients who were limited in their social activities make the move to a senior living facility and they positively just BLOOM. There is constant activity planned: BINGO, movies, mahjongg, group outings, walking groups, Bible studies, the one entire floor that has drinks before dinner every day, and meals in the dining room with friends. You can participate in as many or as few of these activities as you want. Play Hand and Foot with friends, or stay in your room and read a book - it’s your choice.
COVID has brought so much to a screeching halt. You have to stay in your room 99% of the time. Meals are no longer in the dining room. Instead, you go to the dining room at your designated time, pick up your meal, and take it back to your room to eat alone.
It might be even more lonely than living alone in your own house. At least there, you could feed the birds and tend to your flowers and talk with neighbors at a safe distance across the street. You can be in a home you have lived in for years, where you are completely comfortable, surrounded by (hopefully) happy memories.
Now you live in a complex, surrounded by people, but the height of your social activity is to don a mask and go to pick up your lunch. You pass other masked residents in the hall on your way to and from the dining room. You smile, but with the mask, you could be sticking your tongue out for all anyone knows. You wave and maybe exchange a few words but then it is back to your room until the next meal.
Visits from your own family are restricted, if they are allowed at all.
The places that breathed new life into many people have become, in my patient’s words, “downright depressing.”
So here I am, humbly making a request: reach out. Call someone or Facetime or Zoom them. I know some facilities are scheduling times when an employee can come to the resident’s room and help facilitate the technology portion of the conversation.
It doesn’t have to be someone in a retirement complex. Don’t forget your neighbors who may not have family nearby or are isolated because their usual activities have been curtailed.
If you have kids, have them do an art project or record them singing a song or reading a story, and send that along to someone who might be feeling shut-in and closed-off.
You don’t even have to know the person you are sending it to. Just address it to “whoever needs a smile today” c/o the facility.
Make the effort. I guarantee it will brighten someone’s day... Including yours.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
