When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I started taking selfies in earnest.
It started when very few people knew about my diagnosis. I would get ready for work and let Athena the Great Dane outside. While I waited for her to sniff the air and absorb the sunshine, I would take pictures of myself on the deck.
Sometimes I repeated the ritual when I got home.
Afterward, I would study the photos.
I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone. There, looking back at me, was my same face. I knew it was me. I knew nothing had physically changed yet. The only thing that had changed was the knowledge that my world had been forever altered.
Later, I took selfies to document what a double mastectomy would delete from existence. Surgery removes essentially all breast tissue from your chest. What is left is some skin. And scars. While some surgeons are able to offer what they call “nipple sparing” options, in most cases (including mine), the nipples are also removed.
I wanted photos to remember the “before” me.
Then I took selfies to mark progress after surgery. Removal of drains, healing of scars, inflation of tissue expanders. I wanted photos to see my progress (and sometimes setbacks) and I had hopes that I might be able to share the information with others who might need it in the future. If I could help even one woman it would be worth it.
The selfies continued, through chemo and baldness and fogginess and anemia and neuropathy and five surgeries and ... and ... and … somewhere along the way, I started to recognize the face looking back at me. It was a different woman than the one before cancer. But she was OK. And she was good in her own way. And I came to accept her. And I even began to like her.
But before the first anniversary of my mastectomy, I was dealt an even more crushing blow (for me) than my breast cancer. I went to work one Monday and came home to a house of smoking rubble. I lost all my belongings and my cat Rosie and my Athena. “Devastating” doesn’t even cover it.
With cancer, there is a plan of attack. There is something to fight. There is a feeling of being a warrior. With the fire, it was like the enemy came in while I was away, and the village was looted and destroyed before I even knew there was danger. I came back to utter physical and emotional devastation. Nothing left to fight.
The selfies stopped.
The couple of times I tried, I looked into the lens. I smiled, or didn’t. I tapped the screen, and studied the resulting photo. Every time, I was disturbed by what I saw. My eyes were dull. Flat. Dead. I deleted the pictures each time, and secretly worried that I might never be able to have fun again. To smile and have it crinkle up my eyes. That I would go through life pretending, but not actually able to experience happiness.
A couple of months after the fire, I went to BreastStrokes, an all-female fundraiser event for a group that helps women with cancer. For a donation you could volunteer to have your chest painted by an artist. They take photos of you afterward (from the neck down) and at a later date they auction off the photos and some of the images make it into a calendar.
I arrived and chatted with other ladies in line while we waited for things to get started. Soon I was escorted into a warehouse/art studio. There was upbeat music and lots of happy faces. I was introduced to my artist. We discussed design ideas for a minute and I deferred to her artistic judgment. I stripped down to my waist and she began to paint. When she was done, she used my phone to take a couple of photos of me, including my face.
It wasn’t until later that I studied the photos. And saw my smile. And my eyes. Not dull. Not flat. Not dead.
Alive. Happy.
I have learned that recovery from life’s setbacks happens in steps. Some big steps, some baby steps. Occasionally there are steps back, as well.
But that day I saw her. And she is ok. She is good in her own way. I have (mostly) come to accept her. And I think I like her.
This year’s BreastStrokes is in Knoxville on May 20 and 21. It doesn’t matter if breast cancer has touched your life, all female bodies are welcome and it is for a very good cause. They provide grants to women with a variety of cancer diagnoses. If you are so inclined, give it a whirl! It may change how you see yourself.
For more information, visit breaststrokesknoxville.com.
