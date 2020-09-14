Yesterday I was feeling festive.
It caught me by surprise. I spent the better part of 2016 undergoing breast cancer treatments. Then, a year and 9 days after my breast cancer diagnosis, someone came to my office to tell me my house had burned down.
I lost everything, including my cat, Rosie, and my beloved Great Dane, Athena.
The devastation was worse than you could imagine. I had nothing left, physically, mentally or spiritually. I was a shell, but attempted to fake it as though I was not completely empty inside.
Try as I might, I just couldn’t get it together and feel ... Well, honestly, to feel anything except numb at best and full-on depressed at worst.
Part of what gave me so much joy in life was being Athena’s and Rosie’s human. Their unconditional love got me through some really bad times.
I used to come home from work and hear the thud of big feet and little meows welcoming me back.
But they were gone. With everything else. I came home every day to silence and emptiness.
My crayon scribble over my head was definitely black. I had a whole crayon box of black. Somehow all the other colors had just ceased to exist.
At the end of November 2017, a certain gentleman on the internet caught my eye. He was not a shiny penny. He needed groceries, and his hair was dry and bleached out like an ’80s teenage girl with an unlimited supply of Sun-In.
On Dec. 7, 2017, my Mother and I drove to Bristol, VA, to pick up my new love. He was originally named Jake, but the people who came up with that name also chained him in their backyard and apparently didn’t feed him much.
I decided he deserved a new name to go along with his new life. Phoenix.
He became the Phoenix that I didn’t feel capable of being. At the time, I was not rising from the ashes much. More like just floundering around making a mess.
True to his new name, Phoenix picked me up with his talons and deposited me somewhere less ashy. For a long time, though, I was still covered in ashes. It was inside me. I had breathed it in and swallowed it down and absorbed it through my pores. I can still close my eyes and see the great pile of ashes that once felt like quicksand.
But life today is better. It is SO much better.
Life is better because of love. Puppy love, human love, heavenly love.
I have received love from all directions. If you ever find yourself in the ashes of life, pick up your head. Wipe your eyes. Look around. There is love everywhere.
You are surrounded by it.
• • •
Dr Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.