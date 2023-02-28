In a few days, I will be having a milestone birthday. I will be old enough to remember five decades of trips around the sun.
At least I think I remember a lot of it.
I know some people look at an increasing candle count as a negative thing, but I never have. My Granny set a great example for us all, living to be almost 102. She said if The Good Lord saw fit to give her another day, then she should appreciate it.
However, there was one year that made me second guess several things. It was the year I turned 16.
Instead of a regular birthday cake with Wanda Carter’s 7 minute icing that Mother made in the double boiler, Mother had made a coffee cake. The time came and they brought out the cake and sang happy birthday.
Just before I was going to blow the candles out, Daddy, in all his wisdom and safety training, said to me, “Don’t catch your hair on fire!”
Being newly minted as 16, I rolled my eyes.
I took a big breath and began to blow out candles.
And then it happened. My long, freshly-washed hair fell off my shoulder and directly into the candles. There was a great “whoosh” sound. I could hear the crackle of the fire burning my hair and the heat on my face. Out of the corner of my eye, I could see the flames.
Time stood still with everyone looking at me, horrified, with great big saucer eyes. Finally (within seconds, but it seemed like forever) my middle sister, Brandi, who sat next to me on that side, began to slap me about my head and neck in a flurry of hummingbird-like blows. Just as Daddy was about to spring into action and throw his iced tea on me, Brandi successfully put the fire out with her bare hands!
As soon as it was over, we took a moment of stunned silence, before I summoned up a classic 16-year-old response by screaming, crying and running to the bathroom, where I slammed the door, leaving everyone to wonder if I had been horribly disfigured.
I surveyed the damage in the mirror. Thank GOODNESS I had taken a shower before dinner and did not still have 1980s hairspray in my hair. I probably wouldn’t have had a hair left on my head.
As it was, I came out fairly unscathed, minus some eyebrows and eyelashes and a little less hair.
We certainly gained one heck of a birthday memory. I know Brandi had been looking for a reason to slap me in the head for years and finally had her big moment! And she got to do it right in front of the family and didn’t get fussed at!
Unfortunately for her, but fortunately for me, the opportunity has not presented itself again, but every year Daddy does like to remind me to not catch my hair on fire.
Here’s hoping I never have to re-learn that lesson, and that we have many more opportunities to laugh at the memory!
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
