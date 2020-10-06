I am just going to say it; I do not have a green thumb.
My ancestors were farmers in West Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.
Granddaddy Robbins was known for his huge garden in Kingston and his willingness to share the fruits of his labor. Granny was right there with him, weeding and tending to plants, picking all manner of produce, snapping green beans, shucking corn, pickling, freezing and canning.
And freezing.
And canning.
On my mother's side, Mimi had a garden of orchids and tropical plants in Florida. She claimed orchids were "easy."
Mother and Daddy inherited the green thumbs.
I inherited something else.
One year for Christmas, my friend Rebecca gave me an air plant.
I killed it.
They live on air. They live on AIR, and I killed it.
Apparently I have The Thumb Of Death.
Several years ago, my mother and I were at a yard sale where they had little shamrock plants for $1. We got a couple and she put them in pots.
I promptly killed mine, of course.
Mother's multiplied and filled her clay pot. Later, she divided hers and gave me part of it to try again.
For several years, I have helplessly watched it die in spite of my efforts to help it grow. It has gotten to a point where I just occasionally splash a little water on it in a half-hearted effort to help it out, just in case, usually laughing at myself as I do it because it is so completely, obviously dead.
Today I was surprised to see a rather tall sprout, standing tall, reaching toward the sun with all its might, like a person with their arms outstretched to the sky.
It has happened for the last couple of years. Just when I think it is a complete goner, never to attempt photosynthesis ever again, it tries again.
It thrills me to see it. In spite of everything going against it, it tries again.
I take the symbolism to heart. Even though I look at it and see only death, I splash some water on it, just in case. And even when it is surrounded by the thready carcasses of all those who went before, only to end up draped over the edges of the pot in death, it tries again.
May we all always try again.
