The last few days have been cooler, with beautiful blue skies that make you want to just absorb it into your pores.
It reminds me of an event from my childhood.
When you reached 4th or 5th grade, you could join the band. The elementary school was on the other side of a playground from the high school. At the designated time, all the little band kids crossed the playground to the big kids’ band room.
I had a dilemma. My eldest sister played the flute. The middle sister played the clarinet. It was an unspoken fact that I could not choose either of those instruments. Of the other instruments available, I settled on the saxophone.
Early in the school year, I woke up late in the night and heard my parents quietly talking in the living room. I could tell they were working on a saxophone for me. “I think this will be OK,” I heard Daddy say. My mother agreed.
We really could not afford to buy a musical instrument, but the next day they presented me with the most beautiful instrument I had ever laid eyes on.
It was a silver 1930 Conn saxophone with mother-of-pearl keys. They had been polishing it for me the night before.
That day, I wrangled that thing onto the school bus and into the classroom. When it came time for band class, I lugged it across the playground and into the band room.
Once there, the band teacher was interested in seeing my saxophone. He picked it up with a look of contempt, played a few notes on it, and derisively said, “Well. I guess that will do.”
I was crushed. The saxophone got heavier and heavier as I carried it back to the elementary school and onto the bus to go home.
My interest in band was irreparably tarnished.
I tried anyway, until a beautiful fall day like the ones we have had the last few days.
We had our windows open to let the fresh fall air in. I put my saxophone together and prepared to practice. I had a hard time making sound. I blew until my cheeks were sore. My sisters oh-so-helpfully pointed out that my Dizzy Gillespie cheeks were not correct form.
I continued to try to make sound, but only managed to make a squawk here and there.
Suddenly I heard loud laughter. I mean, it was LOUD. I looked around to see what was so funny.
My sisters were hee-hawing at the fact that the cows from the farm across the street had come to the fence and were mooing back at me. I guess they thought I was calling them in for dinner or I was their mother or something.
And with that, the saxophone went into its case, never to be played again. I preferred to stay in the elementary classroom and do things I was good at, like reading and homework and scholastic things.
My love of my silver saxophone remained, however. It has been moved from house to house by my parents, and now is back in my possession.
You never know when you might need to call in some cows, you know.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.