April 10, 2017 was a Monday like so many others. I got up, got ready for work, and left the house.
Some hours later a wonderfully kind lady came to my office to tell me that my house in Fairfield Glade had burned down.
Deciding it would be best if I didn’t drive, my office manager drove at the speed of light to my house.
Well, what was left of it. It was a total loss.
I approached the first firefighter I could find and told him I had a Great Dane and a nosy cat. A few minutes later my fears were confirmed. They had not survived the fire.
At the time, I was just barely starting to grow hair after chemotherapy for breast cancer. I had been diagnosed a year and 9 days earlier.
To say that the ensuing months and years were difficult is an understatement. I lost everything I owned, and worse — my 2 constant companions.
I have managed to cobble together a good life in the ensuing years, but the sights, smells, and struggles associated with the fire will always be a part of me.
On Christmas Eve 2017, with the ever-present mental anguish still fresher than I would have liked, I struggled to be in the Christmas spirit.
That evening, I walked out to my car to head back to Crossville from my parents’ house.
As I approached my car, something in the grass caught my eye. There, lying near my passenger side door, was a heart-shaped magnet. It had been through the fire and was curled up, but as I approached it, I immediately recognized it.
In 1985 my middle sister, Brandi, had been to a youth conference at Purdue University. As a souvenir she brought the magnet home for me.
It was heart shaped and says, “Feel good about yourself.”
Now, I was not anywhere near feeling good about myself, or the world at large.
But this magnet gave me a glimmer of hope. I have no idea how it ended up where it did. It had been through the fire, yet somehow planted itself in my path almost 8 months later to deliver a Christmas message that I needed to receive.
I am not saying that the heart-shaped magnet intervention miraculously snapped me out of my funk, but it did create a small crack in my bubble of misery and lit a tiny little hopeful ember in my actual heart.
Keep your eyes peeled for positive little signs in life. You may find something that will lift your spirits, if only for a moment, but the more good you see, the better you will feel.
I will forever be a different person because of that April day and the weeks and months that followed it, but as time has passed, I find myself with more happiness than sadness.
Whatever you are going through in life (and we are ALL going through something), look for positive signs, however small, to carry you through.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
