In 2017, I was still reeling from undergoing treatment and surgeries for cancer. Then, almost exactly a year after my breast cancer diagnosis, my house burned to the ground.
The cancer took its toll on my body and mind, and the fire destroyed all of my worldly possessions. But the hardest part was the loss of Athena, my great dane, and Nosy Rosie, my cat who had to know what was going on at all times. They both perished in the fire.
By November of 2017, I just couldn’t get it together and feel... Well, honestly, to feel anything except depressed.
Part of what gave me so much joy year-round was being Athena’s and Rosie’s human.
But they were gone. With everything else.
I missed hearing the “ker THUMP” of Athena jumping off my bed when I got home from work and the meows welcoming me home. Instead, I came home to silence.
At the end of November in 2017, a certain gentleman on the internet caught my eye. He was not a shiny penny. He needed groceries, and his hair was dry and bleached out like an 80’s teenage girl with an unlimited supply of Sun-In.
On Dec. 7, my Mother and I drove to Bristol, VA, to pick up my new love. He was originally named Jake but the people who came up with that name also put him on a logging chain in their back yard and apparently didn’t feed him much. I decided he deserved a new name to go along with his new life.
He became the Phoenix that I didn’t feel capable of being. At the time, I was not rising from the ashes much. More like just floundering around making a mess.
True to his new name, Phoenix picked me up with his talons and deposited me somewhere less ashy. I was still covered in ashes. It was inside me. I breathed it in and swallowed it down and absorbed it through my pores. I could still see the great pile of ashes that once felt like quicksand.
But life was better.
Life, in general, is better with love. Puppy love, human love, heavenly love. I have received love from all directions.
If you feel like you are in the ashes, wipe your eyes. Look around. There is love everywhere. You are surrounded by it.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.