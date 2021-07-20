My first trip as a baby was when I was three weeks old. We went to Fort Lauderdale, where Mother and her siblings did the bulk of their growing up. Mimi and Pappy still lived there, as did Uncle George and Aunt Sioux, so I guess it was my introduction to the family.
I don’t have clear memories of that particular trip as a three-week-old, but I know as far back as I can remember, the ocean has been one of my loves. I have a vast array of memories involving beaches.
About 20 years ago, I went to a professional conference in Miami. I had some free time so I decided I would go down to the beach and enjoy the bright blue sunny day.
At some point I got in the water. I got to a depth where I could touch the bottom on the trough of each wave, but when a swell would come along, you have to sort of jump up to keep your head above water.
Feet on the sand, jump, float, land back on your feet. Repeat.
This is a rhythm I remember from being at the beach with Granny and Granddaddy. Granny was not fond of ocean water past her ankles and reminded us to shuffle our feet, lest a stingray sneak up on us. Granddaddy loved to be in the ocean. He would take us out further. Keeping a firm grasp on me, we would float along with the waves. I had the complete trust that little girls have of their Granddaddies, that he had everything under control.
I guess because I was surrounded by water people, the ocean never struck me as a dangerous place.
Anyway, here I was in Miami, happy as can be, when something caught my eye. A man, probably in his 60s, with a look of abject terror on his face. He was barely keeping his face above water. Water would slosh over his face and as he gasped for breath, he would let out a tiny, panicked “help!”
He was drowning.
I swam over to him and as I got close, he threw both arms around me and took me down with him. Soon we were both in danger of drowning, because this guy was in straight-up panic. He had a death grip on me (no pun intended) and was not letting go. I wondered if drowning people were like snapping turtles — country folk say once a snapping turtle clamps its jaws down, it won’t let go until it thunders.
So now we were both in a panic. As I tried to kick and move my arms a little (he pretty much had my arms pinned down), I began to wonder if I should treat him like a shark and punch him in the face to get him off of me.
I struggled toward shore until I felt consistent sand under my feet. But the man would not let go. I could see that he was in literally a blind panic. I yelled at him to stand up. He continued to hold on to me and flail around. I said it again. “Stand UP!” Still nothing but panic and thrashing and bruising and scratching of my skin from claw grips he had on me. To make matters even worse, my swimsuit was coming off.
I tried one more time, yelling and enunciating clearly “STAND UP! PUT YOUR FEEEET ON THE GROUNNNND!!” It finally clicked and he stood up in the waist deep water.
The next part really surprised me. He turned and walked to shore.
He never even glanced back at me or said “thank you” or anything. Just walked off.
Thus began and ended my very short stint at lifeguarding.
There are probably several morals to this story, but here’s one takeaway:
Be careful about what you fixate on. This man was so focused on fear and drowning that he almost killed both of us. He was so wrapped up in the swirling panic that he almost missed the realization that he could just STAND UP.
Maybe you are feeling like you are being pulled out to sea. Maybe you feel like you have a 170 pound weight around your neck, pinning your arms and dragging you down. You may feel that solid ground is far away.
Kick kick kick with all your might until you reach shallower water.
When you do, the next part is key — put your feet under you, and STAND UP.
And for the love of all that is good in the world, say thank you when someone helps you.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
