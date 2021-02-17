It was Valentine’s Day 2017.
A sweet couple came into my office. As I cleaned their hearing aids, I asked how long they had been valentines. They smiled at each other, and then at me, and the wife said in March it would be 69 years.
While we were “testing” new settings on the husband’s hearing aids, she told me about their early lives together, and how circumstances worked to help them meet. How admirable and smart and hardworking he was.
He kept gently telling her to stop talking. She kept talking.
Every day I see the heartbreak of aging — the decline of physical and mental abilities, loss of independence and loss of friends and loved ones.
It affects me.
But I also get to see love. I see long, comfortable, consistent, strong, steadfast love. I witness love that has seen all of the better and worse:
War and peace.
Sickness and health.
Richer and poorer.
Ups and downs of raising children, tending to their own parents, jobs, geographical moves, retirement ...
Booms and busts.
Gain and profound loss.
All the good and bad of life.
A year later, the gentleman in this story passed away. I think they had been married 70 years. I am so grateful that I had the privilege of being a small part of their lives.
Here’s to the valentines.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.