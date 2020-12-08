I was in 3rd grade when it happened.
Christmas break was approaching, so Mother had instructed us to mix up some cookie dough after school.
I got home from school and, being such a good kid, dutifully got out the Betty Crocker Cookbook to get that dough made.
I put the cookbook on the kitchen table and got to work, going back and forth between the table and the kitchen counter with each ingredient.
What I didn’t realize was that each time I went back to the book, I was getting ingredients from 2 different recipes and 2 entirely different cookies.
It was already not going well when my sisters got involved.
Seeing it was a runny mess, my middle sister declared it a failure of the highest order. My oldest sister was not so sure.
One was ready to throw it out. The other was determined to fix it. As one tried to add more flour, the other was spooning it into the trash.
A struggle ensued.
It began as a minor skirmish, but in the blink of an eye, it devolved into war.
There were all the hallmarks of a sibling brawl:
In rapid succession, screaming, pushing, and shoving became elbowing, clawing, and hair pulling.
I retreated into the living room. Horrified, I called a friend on the red rotary phone next to the couch. “I think they are killing each other!” I said, in hushed tones. I was afraid if they heard me, their fury would be redirected. Nope. Stay hidden, child.
And then.
It happened.
Annalaura lost her grip on the bowl.
Sensing an opportunity, Brandi began to beat her about the head and neck with it.
Hair and dough were everywhere. No surface was spared. It was on the walls, table, cabinets, refrigerator and floor.
As quickly as it began, it was over. Annalaura retreated to her bedroom. Brandi walked straight out the back door. I stayed cowering in the living room.
My blood pressure is up just thinking about it, even now.
While I was saying a prayer of thanksgiving that no one had lost an eye, I realized we had several new problems, among which were the factors of, A, the dough-ish mixture all over the kitchen and, B, we had no actual dough to show for our afternoon of misery.
Knowing it was my fault, I did what every little sister instinctively knows how to do: deflect as much blame as possible, feverishly try to implement plans D through M, and (this is important) look innocent and bewildered. The bewildered part was not a stretch for me in this case.
Annalaura’s door was securely slammed shut. I went outside to find Brandi ripping her hair out with a brush, trying to remove the drying concoction from her head. One look there said, “Do not speak a word to me, or I have a bowl with your name on it.”
Somehow “we” (and I probably mean “they”) got things cleaned up and I guess “we” got some new, actual dough made before Mother got home. I’m not sure. Either I blacked out in my panic, or my poor little brain exploded. It’s not clear to me all these years later. I am just glad God let everyone live.
Brandi was still blinded by rage, and Annalaura’s mixing bowl concussion probably contributed to her lack of memory on those details.
Mother and Daddy were none the wiser until about 7 years later, when we were getting the house ready to sell. The refrigerator had been moved so the walls could be painted.
Out of the blue, Mother said, “What the heck is this on the wall back here?” There were lumps of dried dough-ish material stuck to the wall.
We finally came clean on what had happened all those years ago. Some of us were able to laugh at it. Others still did not find it amusing.
But that, ladies and gentlemen, is how The Great Dough Disaster of 1981 will go down in history.
