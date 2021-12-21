As we begin the holiday season, I feel that it is time to share my thoughts of deviled eggs, more commonly referred to in these parts as “debilled aigs.”
It has always been my assertion that there is no inappropriate time for “debbilled aigs.” Wedding? Baby shower? Funeral? Cook out? Birthday? Breakup? St Patrick’s Day? New Years? Thanksgiving? Christmas? Labor Day? Good Friday, extending into Easter? 4th of July? Memorial Day? “Valemtime’s” Day? The answer to all of these occasions (and more!) is... debbilled aigs.
Debbilled aigs say, “I care enough to get eggs, boil the crud out of them, meticulously pick the shells off of them, making sure no one is going to accidentally bite down on a piece of shell, (therefore triggering an involuntary gag reflex), slice them in half, field dress them, collect their guts in a bowl, add Mayo and mustard and vinegar or whatever secret ingredient(s) your Mama or your Granny taught you, then delicately and gently take the gut mixture and fill the empty cocoons back up, before presenting them on a plate that every southern household has. It is a plate that has individual egg-shaped, egg-sized divots on it. I think Rubbermaid has a version of this too. Heck, don’t even put them in a special dish, just stand there at the kitchen sink and eat them to your heart’s content. Debbilled aigs don’t care. They just want you to be happy.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
