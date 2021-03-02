I have three university degrees. My undergraduate degree is in speech-language pathology, and my two graduate degrees are in audiology.
This reportedly makes me an expert on communication. I am not always an expert communicator in my own life, but I have lived long enough on this earth to have made some observations.
Y’all gather around for my elaborate theory on the evolution of communication:
Once upon a time, when humans first populated the earth, there were hunters and gatherers.
The men went out into the wilds to hunt game, and the women were designated as the gatherers.
If you know anything about hunting, you know that you can’t go stomping around making a lot of noise and loudly discussing the bad call that resulted in your team not making the playoffs. If you do, you won’t be coming home with much meat.
You need to be quiet, sometimes extremely still, and able to hold your water. You may sit in a tree for days before you get a chance to aim your arrow at a deer.
In order to bring home turkey or ducks, you have to pretend to be one and call them to you.
Dogs have been bred for generations to silently point their noses at quail so you can sneak up on them. Being quiet is pretty important in the whole hunting process.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, you had the women. They were out gathering nuts and berries, with babies strapped to their backs and sometimes their fronts, tending to toddlers, and grinding corn into meal. They were responsible for balancing water on their heads, scraping hides for tallow, keeping the elders and the children happy, clean and fed.
For the gatherers, there was all manner of conversation going on, probably all the time.
This brings me to what I have come to understand about communication styles between genders:
Men can spend a whole weekend with each other. When they get home, their wives ask, “What did y’all talk about?”
The husbands say, “Nothing.”
The wives think, “I know they talked about all kinds of things. He’s just not telling me.”
In reality, the men may have literally grunted three times at each other over the course of the weekend, known exactly what the other meant by that, and silently nodded their agreement, all while making no eye contact.
Women can spend five minutes with each other and communicate an entire week’s worth of events and emotions.
Men can also literally punch each other in the face and then have a beer together and go home as friends.
Women can end a friendship over a look.
Some of us are so good at talking, you would think we breathe through our ears.
You go to a party and on the way home, the wife says, “Did you hear about Joseph and Mary? She is expecting, but Joe thinks it’s not his.
“Dolly is afraid Jolene is trying to take her man, as usual, and apparently potty training is not going all that well for Susie’s little boy. You know boys just take longer for those kinds of things.
“Can you believe that Vicky wore the same dress as Tricia? And what is Tammy’s problem? She hardly said anything to me at all, and I saw her cut her eyes over at Jim when we walked in!
“Did you try Marie’s seven-layer dip? It is so good! But when I ask for a recipe, it’s like she deliberately leaves something out! Mine just does not turn out right …
“That reminds me, Amanda’s mama is not feeling well. I told her I’d keep them all in my prayers ...
“So ... What did you all talk about?”
The husband says, “Nothing.”
OK, so maybe you shouldn’t look for my thoughts in the annals of anthropology any time soon, but I really think I am onto something.
Now if I could just figure out that seven-layer dip ...
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
