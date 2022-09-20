Earlier this month, I was able to attend the Smoky Mountain Airshow, complete with the Blue Angels. It had been about 30-ish years since I had been to see the Blue Angels or the Thunderbirds and, as always, it did not disappoint.
It always will be close to my heart because of so many happy memories of my youth.
One memory I hope sticks with me forever happened in the summer of 1983.
We lived in the Riverbend subdivision in Kingston, TN. For years, Daddy had been involved with the Air Guard and Reserves.
That year Daddy was awarded Airman of the Year. I am not sure what perks and accolades were included, but the important ones were a plaque with his name RIGHT THERE ON IT and — a ride in an F-4 Phantom jet, an airplane with a top speed of 1,473 mph.
The day of his special flight finally came to pass. He left the house before dawn, I think. A little while later, we began to work.
The four of us (three girls and a mother) had a mission, and it involved all the linen we could get our hands on. We gathered every single piece of linen in the house and schlepped everything out to the back yard.
Every fitted, flat, twin, queen and king sheet. Every pillowcase. Every bath towel, hand towel and dish towel. Holes or no holes. Stark white, cornflower blue or with large 1970s flowers all over them. It did not matter. They were a crucial part of our plan.
Like four ants building an elaborate fort, we meticulously arranged the linens in a large X covering the entire back yard. When we were satisfied we had it right, we waited.
We heard it before we could see it.
The sound of an engine that can cause immediate, permanent hearing loss if you aren’t careful.
The roar that shakes your bones and the linen-covered ground you stand on.
The power of a man-made flying machine that can force all the blood right straight out of your noggin and cause you to pass out cold.
We were ready. Standing in the middle of the X, each of us with a hand towel to whip around in the air, we hollered and jumped and waved and laughed. We got a one-plane air show. If there was a trick that could be done, they did it over our neighborhood.
One second they were so low it felt like you could reach up and touch them, but in a blink they shot straight up toward the sun, until they were just a speck in the sky. They would start back toward earth, straight down, until, at the last minute, the pilot would pull up and level off. It was thrilling, to say the least.
It didn’t take long for the rest of the neighborhood to come out to see what those crazy Robbins girls were doing. Why are they so excited that someone is about to bomb Oak Ridge?
“The Cold War is on, y’all! Get int he house!”
We just kept on whipping our towels around over our heads and whooping like banshees.
At some point they took about 15 seconds to make their way to Granny and Granddaddy’s. They lived about 2.5 miles away, as the crow flies (or, as the F-4 flies). Granny and Granddaddy were ready as well. As I recall, they didn’t make a big X in their yard, but they were out there to see the main event.
More loud noise, like unending thunder, followed the plane as they again dipped and soared and twisted in the air over their house.
The Bairds, who lived next door to Granny and Granddaddy, came out to see what was happening. Shorty was alarmed enough that he came over to where Granny and Grandaddy were standing and waving at the plane and said, “Big Moose, what’s going on?” Granddaddy proudly told him that was Terry Jr. up there.
Like I said, there was a cold war on and we were spitting distance from the epicenter of the nation’s nuclear weapons development and processing facilities. According to Google maps, we were 9.8 miles from the K-25 gaseous diffusion plant. They did (and still do) a bunch of other stuff over in Oak Ridge that people just assume is important to national security and whatnot, so we just leave them alone. I think the saying goes “Don’t look a radiated horse in the mouth.” Maybe not those words exactly, but close.
I don’t know if our neighbors ever figured out what the heck was going on, but all too soon the show was over and they disappeared into the sky, with the roar dwindling away to quiet.
Everyone went back into their houses. We hauled laundry baskets of linens back into our house and made the beds.
Daddy got home that evening and we made him tell us all about it, repeatedly, wanting him to leave nothing out. It gave new meaning to the word “thrilling.” We laughed and hung on his every word.
Our very own Airman of the Year.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
