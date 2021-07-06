I have a thing about hands.
I can close my eyes and see the hands of my grandparents. My maternal Mimi had a way of tossing her hands in the air in a “woo hoo” sort of way. I can see my maternal Pappy’s hands repairing engines and carefully plotting his cutthroat backgammon moves.
I remember sitting on my paternal Granny’s lap and being fascinated how my fingers would fit into the curve of her long manicured nails. The same hands that would rub my back to help me sleep.
Granddaddy’s hands will always make me think of him in the dirt of his huge garden or working with wood, and of the way he would slowly twiddle his thumbs during church service.
From the time you are born, hands are a fundamental part of your life. Hands that hold you (careful with the baby’s head!), bathe you, feed you and soothe you become hands that play peek-a-boo, hands that keep dangerous things out of reach and occasionally discipline you, if only by shaking a finger at you.
Those hands teach you to ride a bike (don’t let go!) and eventually, how to drive.
My father made us learn to change the oil, change a tire, check the fluids and wash and wax a car until you could see yourself in the finish before we could get a driver’s license. Then we had to drive him in a stick shift to Fontana Dam and back on US 129. At the time it was not yet known as The Dragon, but it still had 318 curves in 11 miles, but I digress. This is about hands.
There are hands that teach you how to tie a shoe, to cast a fishing rod, to make a grilled cheese sandwich.
There are hands that help you learn how to write and do math and express your thoughts.
There is really no part of life that is untouched by hands. I love hands. I often take photos of them, which some people think is odd.
There is one hand that is particularly special to my family. One of Daddy’s best friends since childhood, Bob, was born with a malformed hand. It is really just a part of a palm. When we were very little, Bob made it a point to show us his hand and explain it to us so we would understand. He never wanted us to be scared by the difference. So we weren’t.
The most amazing thing about Bob is this: there is nothing he can’t do. I mean NOTHING. He can bow hunt and fish and golf with the best of them. You would never know that he was born with a hand that is different from any other hand. Never EVER underestimate his abilities. My money is on him every time.
His hands did all the things with his kids that I outlined above. Pats on baby backs, peek-a-boo, tying a shoe, riding a bike.
Today, take a moment to think about all the hands that have contributed to your life. Be thankful for those hands, and the people who used their hands to raise you up and reassure you, to steady you when you needed it, to pat you on the back when you needed it. To give you a little push in the right direction. Those hands are attached to the most precious people in your life. Commit them to memory, for one day they will be gone.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
