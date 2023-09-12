Recently I went through a really hard breakup. I have been sitting around switching back and forth from wallowing in sadness to putting on a brave face for the world. These last few weeks of sadness and hurt have taken me back in time to wisdom from my aunt.
Her name was Carole Jane Robbins, but for some reason my sisters and I called her Aunt Jane and skipped over the “Carole.”
She was the best aunt ever.
Aunt Jane had a talent for making you feel heard and understood. She would often comment that she hoped she never forgot what it was like to be 5, or 15 or 25. I never once heard her tell anyone to “suck it up” or “life’s not fair” or “you need to develop a tougher skin if you are going to make it in this world.”
That last part was especially helpful for me. People told me I needed to stop wearing my feelings on my sleeve. Great concept, but no one really had a comprehensive eight-point plan to accomplish that particular goal.
I had about the thinnest skin you ever encountered. I spent most of my childhood crying over hurt feelings. I was the youngest of 3, and for whatever reasons I never felt like I was enough — not smart enough, talented enough, pretty enough, good enough.
But Aunt Jane had a way of making me feel like I WAS enough. As it pertained to love, she always said “You know, people look at kids who are in ‘love’ and call it puppy love, or a crush, or any other categorization that diminishes the perception of what are very real feelings.”
But Aunt Jane realized that when you are 5 years old and in love, it is no less real and intense as it is when you are in love at 50.
Your developmental stage at age 5 feels things as strongly as at any other age. As we “mature,” so does our ability to handle and process more complex and intense feelings. I’m sure hormones play a part in this... But when you are hurt at age 5, it cuts as deeply as it does at age 50.
I would like to say that my coping mechanisms have grown since I was 5. Unfortunately, so have my neuroses and my keen knowledge of my personal flaws and failures as a human being.
My Aunt Jane passed away when I was in my early 30s. I miss her greatly. I know she would have the perfect words for me in any given situation, but especially now.
In her honor, I would ask you to remember her philosophy. No matter the age, your feelings are as intense as your development allows.
Joy is joy. Angry is angry. Overwhelmed is overwhelmed.
And when a heart is broken, it is broken.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
