I have never looked forward to April Fool’s Day. I am not a big prankster and don’t like the idea of laughing at someone. I would rather laugh with someone.
This year is different, not because of something funny. It is because of something deadly serious.
On the night of March 23, 2016, I found a mass in my left breast. I had lived in Crossville for only a few months and didn’t have doctors established here yet.
The following morning, I spoke on the phone with a lovely lady with a local OB/GYN office. She said just to call Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center and ask for an appointment.
I knew I would need a mammogram and ultrasound based on my past history of dense and lumpy breasts, so that is what I requested.
It had not been a year since my last appointment with my Memphis gynecologist, so KCBC said it would not be a problem getting a order from them. They gave me an appointment for the following Monday.
On the Friday before my appointment, I received a call. My Memphis gynecologist (or, more likely, someone on her staff) had said that they would not grant an order unless they saw me first.
In Memphis.
I was livid, to say the least. I called the Memphis gynecologist. They were closed for Good Friday.
I was still mad. I went to the online patient portal and unleashed my anger, telling them that I would not be driving five hours for them to tell me what I already knew — I had a lump.
I went on to say, “If I suffer negative repercussions from a delayed diagnosis, I will sue you down to your paper towels.”
On Monday, I apologized to the practice manager when she called. She understood that I was alarmed by the mass I had found and my written outburst was a result of my fear. She said they had already sent the order and to let her know if I needed anything else.
My appointment was rescheduled to Friday, April 1. April Fool’s Day. I had a 9:30 appointment.
By 1 p.m. I had undergone a mammogram, ultrasound, MRI, and ultrasound-guided biopsies. I left with an ice pack stuffed in my bra and a little package of Tylenol that I had been instructed to take ASAP.
I also left with the radiologist’s words echoing in my ears that she was 100% sure I had cancer.
I was 43 years old. I had just bought my practice in Fairfield Glade on Jan. 1. My mind was spinning.
I wish I could say I had been consistent on doing breast self-exams. I hadn’t. I was lumpy since I was a teenager, and I didn’t really have any idea what I was feeling for.
I did get my mammograms every year and sometimes an ultrasound, but in July 2015 the mammogram did not pick anything up.
I was lucky to find my tumor as I was adjusting the covers on my bed. I tried to convince myself it was a cyst, but some part of me knew it wasn’t.
Still, I was not fully prepared to hear the words, “You have cancer.” I’m sure no one is really ever prepared for that.
Prior to my double mastectomy, I had a “TaTa For Now/Boob Voyage/Thanks For The Mammaries/Bye-Bye Boobies/Hooternanny” party.
I made everyone feel my tumor so they would know what it felt like, in case they ever needed to know. I continue to pray that they never need to know, but the statistics for my wishes don’t agree.
One in eight women will hear those same words I heard on April Fool’s Day 2016:
“You have breast cancer.”
As I approach five years since my diagnosis, I impart the following advice: Know what is normal for your body. That way, when something is different, you can recognize it.
Be your own advocate. I have to admit I was grateful but also sort of amused when I received a message from my Memphis gynecologist later in the day on April 1. She had been informed of my test results. She expressed her concern and left her cellphone number.
Get your annual mammograms. Don’t put it off. Don’t be afraid of it. Don’t be a Fool.
I am full of more advice if you need it. I genuinely pray you don’t. This year, instead of pranking someone, celebrate something or someone.
And if you think of it, have a “cheers” for me and my five-year milestone.
• • •
Dr. Nicole Robbins was raised in Roane County, but practiced audiology in Memphis for 19 years before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She writes about her real-life experiences.
