When my sister was little, she had asthma and could get pneumonia at the drop of a hat. At 6 p.m. she would be fine, but by 11 p.m. she’d be admitted into the hospital and in an oxygen tent.
My father had been at the hospital for several hours while Mother, our grandparents and aunt divided and conquered the homefront. Daddy sat next to this little girl, watching her struggle to breathe. He read her favorite story over and over and over again. He read until his throat was so scratchy and he was so exhausted that he could not hold his head up.
Still sitting next to her, he laid his head down on the edge of the bed and allowed himself to sleep for the briefest moment.
At that moment, he heard the smallest, weakest little voice say, “Daddy, will you read me a story?”
She was only awake probably long enough to say those words, but he said he was never so happy to read the same story he had read 1,000 times. One more time.
There is nothing like a parent’s love. When they are exhausted. When you have made them mad. Again. When you make mistakes and say ugly things. When you are (gasp!) a teenager.
They get up in the middle of the night to force you to take cough syrup. They try to figure out “new” math. They go without so you can go to camp. They get up on Saturdays when they would rather sleep in.
They take you to chemo. They help you sift through the charred remains of your life. They cry with you, and hopefully laugh with you. They love you like no one else can.
Here’s to the parents of the world. May we all have the good sense to be thankful.
