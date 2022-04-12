The Library is pleased to have Dan Roten perform a selection of his own work tomorrow, April 13 at noon in the Cumberland Room.
Dan is a member of the Songwriter’s Circle which meets on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. till noon at the Library.
Come and enjoy this talented young man.
The Library and the Archives will be closed on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, for Good Friday and Easter.
Library Laugh I
How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh? Ten tickles.
Great New Books
The Investigator by John Sanford. At 24, Letty Davenport, Lucas Davenport’s adopted daughter, is already bored with government bureaucracy. She resigns from her job in Senator Chris Colles’s office, but as Chair of Homeland Security and Government Affairs, he offers her a job as a researcher. Someone is stealing oil in Texas. Chris wants to know who it is and what they’re doing with the profits. Letty works with an agent from DHS, John Kaiser, who quickly discovers Letty’s ability with a gun. They will need to work together to face a former military woman calling herself Lorelei, who runs a site on the dark web urging others to join her militia in opposition to the government and its stand on immigration. With oil money, Lorelei recruits’ militants from all over the West and Midwest and brings them to a border town in Texas for a show of force. Letty and Kaiser can’t take down over 100 militia members, but they can assist the local townspeople and control the carnage.
Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe by Keith O’Brien. Journalist and New York Times best-selling author O’Brien (Fly Girls) revisits Love Canal, the neighborhood in Niagara Falls, NY, that suffered environmental disaster in 1977 after toxic waste dumped illegally by Hooker Chemical began to surface with the spring rains. Children of the neighborhood’s 800 families began to fall seriously ill, and three women--Lois Gibbs, Luella Kenny, and Barbara Quimby--spearheaded efforts to make both the corporation and local city officials accountable. As a result, Love Canal became America’s first Superfund site (a term referencing the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980), launching a concerted national response to toxic waste. Look for the forthcoming Showtime production based on the book.
Sisters of Mokama: The Pioneering Women Who Brought Hope and Healing to India by Jyoti Thottam. At the end of World War II, a small group of nuns from the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth traveled from Kentucky to Mokama, India, to establish a hospital. Thottam (New York Times senior opinion editor) recounts the story of the nuns and their nursing students through the lens of the unrest following the partition of India and Pakistan. Mokama, a very small rail town in rural India, lacked electricity and running water when the hospital was founded and was a huge culture shock to the nuns. Additionally, lack of funding, political unrest, and a shortage of medical personnel in India hindered efforts. Thottam explores the lives of the six nuns who founded the hospital and their motivations to leave their lives and families in the United States. She touches on the lives of several Indian women who became nursing students, including her mother. Thottam also places the narrative in the context of life in India in a time of great change.
Library Laugh II
Why did the suspenders go to jail? They held up a pair of pants.
Stingy Schobel says:
With inflation hitting 7.9 percent in February and food costs soaring the same amount year over year, getting groceries for you and your family is a lot pricier these days. Saving money at the grocery store may require a bit of creativity in this environment, but it isn’t impossible. There are several ways to reduce your grocery bill, including these seven categories: cook from scratch; plan meals in advance; buy frozen fruits, vegetables and sides to avoid fresh ones going bad; shop during senior discount days (Publix-5% on Wednesdays); tap government programs, if eligible; look for discounts and deals; use a vacuum sealer to make foods last longer.
Libraries=
Information
Everyone has stomach issues from time to time, and occasional digestive discomfort is not usually something to worry about. That said, doctors note that there are a few gastrointestinal symptoms that you shouldn’t write off, because they could signal something serious. Here are ten symptoms that you should never ignore: prolonged diarrhea (especially if paired with fever, cough or loss of taste and smell); blood in your stool; severe cramps after eating; difficulty swallowing; unexplained weight loss (especially if accompanied by abdominal pain); chronic or prolonged constipation (especially if you’re having pain); sudden intense abdominal pain; frequent, severe or worsening heartburn; swollen abdomen; feeling full after eating very little. It’s best to see your doctor if you have any of these symptoms.
