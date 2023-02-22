The Crossville Rotary Club will host its 10th annual Father-Daughter Dance Saturday, March 4, from 5-7 p.m. at Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd.
Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $25 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased at First Bank (Elmore Rd.), SmartBank (Main St.), Weichert Realty (West Ave.), and the Chamber of Commerce (Main St.) through Friday, March 3.
The dance will feature a DJ, face painting, a photo booth, and a complimentary photo of your special young lady provided by First National Bank. Light snacks and beverages will also be provided. For more information, go to the Crossville Rotary Club Facebook Page or call 931-292-2662.
Proceeds from the dance will be used to support the community projects provided by the Crossville Rotary Club.
These projects include the Dictionary Project for all third-grade students, the Christmas Blue Jean Project for needy students, Christmas Food Boxes or donations to local Food Banks, and scholarships for graduating seniors and adults returning to school.
The Crossville Rotary Club is a part of Rotary International. It meets on Thursdays at noon at the Crossville Depot on Main St. Its members are community businesspeople desiring to serve Crossville and Cumberland County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.