The Southern Stars Symphonic Brass will present its next concert in the 2022-’23 season Feb. 12 at Stone Memorial High School’s auditorium, with special guest Jason Ross from the Cumberland County Playhouse.
“I have to admit that I am responsible for the scheduling error that has the Southern Stars concert on the same day as the Super Bowl,” said Dwight Wages, founder of the professional musical ensemble. “However, you can still come to enjoy our concert and make it home to catch the kickoff live.”
The concert begins at 3 p.m. and concludes by 4:30 p.m., leaving the audience time to get home for the 5:30 p.m. kick off.
Ross will join the SSSB for two selection. He will be providing his unique vocals on the Bobby Darin classic “Mack the Knife.” He will also provide narration for Aaron Copland’s patriotic composition “Lincoln’s Portrait,” which features the emotional music of the Civil War against excerpts of President Abraham Lincoln’s famous speeches.
Ross has many fans from his 27 years at the Playhouse. Join him for a different vocal style from what he usually performs at the Playhouse.
Additional selections for this concert titled For the Love of Brass are: “Fanfare for Symphony Hall” featuring a brass choir and percussion, “Klaxon” march by K.L. King, “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “I’ll Walk With God,” “The Debutante” a cornet solo by TTU trumpet professor Scott Hagarty, and “Don’t it Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” a flugelhorn solo by TTU jazz professor Chris McCormick.
Sponsors for the concert are Atlas Real Estate - Tracey Barnes, owner/broker; Bed & Biscuit Kennel; Bob and Jaye Emrick; and Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade.
Tickets are available at the door and in advance at the following ticket outlets: First National Bank of TN branches in Fairfield Glade and Crossville, SDP Financial Planning in the Fairfield Glade Village Mall, and at Bed & Biscuit Kennel off of Peavine Road. Adult tickets are $22 and students are admitted free. A “Short Season” ticket for the Feb. 12 and May 21 concerts is bargain priced at $35. For additional details or questions, call Dwight Wages at 931-484-6939.
