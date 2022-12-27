Cumberland County Playhouse's Jason Ross will join the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass Feb. 12 for the second concert of the 2022-'23 season. Tickets are available now at ticket partners: First National Bank of Tennessee Crossville and Fairfield Glade branches, SDP Financial Planning in the Village Green Mall and Bed & Biscuit Kennel. Tickets will also be available at Stone Memorial High School the day of the concert.