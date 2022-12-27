The Southern Stars Symphonic Brass, a 30-piece professional instrumental music ensemble, is preparing for the second concert of its 15th anniversary season.
They kicked off this special anniversary in September by featuring Nashville's iconic duo Buddy Greene and Jeff Taylor, who did not disappoint the audience in addition to the SSSB's typical “premium entertainment" format.
In continuation of this celebratory anniversary season, the SSSB have invited the Cumberland County Playhouse's Jason Ross as the featured guest artist. This will be Ross’ fourth appearance with the Southern Stars, and his loyal fans will want to be present to experience him in a different setting.
He will be narrating the famous Aaron Copland composition "Lincoln Portrait,” accompanied by the SSSB. The narration covers snippets of Abraham Lincoln's famous speeches against a stirring rendition of Civil War perspectives and emotions.
Ross will also provide his vocal styling to the classic Bobby Darin hit "Mack the Knife,” which gives him the opportunity to sing something in a different genre than typical for him at the Playhouse.
This concert will occur on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. CT at the 1,200-seat auditorium of Stone Memorial High School (2800 Cook Rd.).
The theme will be "For the Love of Brass” due to the proximity of Valentines Day and will include the following selections: "Fanfare for Symphony Hall" featuring a brass choir and percussion ensemble; "The Debutante,” cornet solo by TTU trumpet professor Scott Hagarty; "I've Got the World on a String"; Henry Fillmore's "Klaxon march"; "I'll Walk With God"; "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" by flugehorn solo by TTU jazz professor Chris McCormick; "Portrait of Ray Charles"; and ”El Capitan" march by JP Sousa.
The last concert of the season is themed "Brass Go Around the World" and is scheduled for Sunday, May 21. It’ll also take place in Stone Memorial High School’s auditorium.
Besides a variety of well known music from other nations, the SSSB will feature the premiere performance in Cumberland County of Tchaikovsky's famous "1812 Overture,” with the exciting tolling of bells and canon sounds that have made this a crowd favorite by symphonic orchestras in celebration of the Fourth of July.
Tickets are available in advance at the following outlets: First National Bank of TN branches in Crossville and Fairfield Glade; SDP Financial Planning in the Fairfield Glade Village Mall; Bed & Biscuit Kennel off of Peavine Road, as well as at the door on the day of the concert.
Adult tickets are $22, students are admitted for free and a "Short Season" ticket for admission to both the Feb. and May concert is a special bargain for only $35.
Sponsors for the Feb. 12 concert are Bed & Biscuit Kennel, Robert & Jaye Emrick and Atlas Real Estate (Tracey Barnes, Owner/Broker), and Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade.
