On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Jason Ross and Britt Hancock became the “Leading Ladies” of Cumberland County Playhouse.
While Playhouse audiences are not altogether unfamiliar with Ross on stage in a skirt (and love it), it was particularly enjoyable to see Hancock donning a dress alongside him; the entertainment value of “Leading Ladies” literally doubles when the fellas forgo their slacks for frocks.
Having directed several farce productions, including “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel” at the Playhouse, Director Donald Fann said he was a fan of farces, and Ken Ludwig, in general.
When “Leading Ladies” was included in the Playhouse’s 2022 season lineup and the opportunity to direct it was pitched to him, he was more than thrilled.
“I’m very familiar with [Ludwig’s] work. I really like his work,” Fann said. “I read this play the first time probably 20 years ago now and never had a chance to put it on, so when they gave me a call and said this was going to be in the season, I was really excited about taking a crack at it.”
The crack he takes at it is successfully made evident by the audience literally cracking up, erupting in full blown roars and belly laughs.
It’s impossible not to laugh.
In true Ludwig form, there is much ado about everything when it comes to double entendres and innuendos.
After a few challenging weeks in which cast members were unable to rehearse due to illness, rehearsals were delayed one week.
Then the production was directed somewhat virtually for some of the leading roles, with stand-ins for those able to rehearse in person, the next week.
Because of this, opening night was also postponed. The show was set to open on Friday, Aug. 19, on the Adventure Theater stage.
Fann said it was best for all involved to cancel the first two shows and instead open on Aug. 23.
“I really enjoy doing farces,” Fann said, “especially in the small space here. It’s just so intimate and so funny. And putting that physicality so close to an audience is such an interesting challenge. And I think, because of the spacing of it and because it’s in the round, that immediacy makes farces more impressive.”
The play is about two Shakespearean actors, Leo (Hancock) and Jack (Ross), who decide to trade their mustaches for cash and pull a con as two English-born sisters in line for a grand inheritance from their rich, supposedly declining, Aunt Florence (Patty Payne).
As ruses tend to do, the “Leading Ladies” begin to fall apart as they fall in love with the production’s other leading ladies, Audrey (DeAnna Helgeson) and Meg (Heather McCall), who are in relationships with Butch (Brian Nabors) and Duncan (Daniel Black), a man of the cloth. With the support of fellow funny man Bill Macchio, playing Doc Myers, the laughs don’t stop.
Helgeson is a delight on stage, portraying Audrey’s innocence effortlessly in her unique and charming take-me-as-I-am way. McCall is spot on as Meg and glues the whole show together.
As for Ross and Hancock, there’s a lot that could be said, but most accurate is – well played.
This is entertainment.
Seeing the Playhouse production of Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies,” and Hancock in a Cleopatra costume, I am inspired. My conclusion is that Jack and Leo were on to something quoting all that Shakespeare, because all the world really is a stage and I, too, must have a Cleopatra costume.
Lucky for me, it’s almost Halloween, and I am sure to find one.
“Leading Ladies” will run through Oct. 13, and is rated PG.
For ticket information, contact the Playhouse box office at 931-484-5000 or purchase tickets online at ccplayhouse.com
