Roses of the Cumberlands Chapter 1, the Crossville chapter of Tennessee Order of Confederate Rose held a Feb. 23 memorial service for Frank Holladay.
Holladay, who passed away Sept. 29, 2019, was a local teacher for many years and was responsible for the beginnings of the Order of Confederate Rose in Tennessee in 2002. Roses of the Cumberlands was the first Tennessee chapter.
The Order of Confederate Rose is a Southern history and heritage group that seeks to honor our true Southern history and Confederate ancestors as well as to supports the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Chapter 1 is sponsored by the Sgt. William A. Hamby Camp 1750 in Crossville.
Visit https://tennesseeocr.weebly.com or call Carol Phillips at 865-376-2498 for more information about the Order of Confederate Rose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.