The Lake Tansi Community Association held their January potluck dinner meeting on Jan. 21, kicking off the new year together. After a hearty meal the association introduced Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center Archivist Joyce Rorabough.
This year marks the Archives’ 10th anniversary.
Rorabough spoke on and provided information about the archives’ history, special collections, genealogical studies and educational events.
“The purpose of it is to store and preserve the historic documents in Cumberland County,” she said.
The Archives offers the free use of Ancestry.com and other programs and will have a volunteer ready to help.
“This is a county entity and we do not charge,” she said. “All the classes are free. All the help and genealogy studies, the seminars, they are all free.”
Photocopies are only 10 cents, so you can literally find out your heritage and family history on a dime.
“We have a lot of history in our archives,” she said. Rorabough added while the archives was a free resource for research and genealogy in the county, it was not as impressive as some in their record stores because the county suffered a courthouse fire in 1905.
She reminded that the audience your heritage does not have to lie in Cumberland County or Tennessee to be able to conduct your research there. The Archives’ collections and references include many counties and states.
Every other Saturday, the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center hosts seminars on how to investigate using records and applying it to your research. Rorabough reminds that genealogy is a lifelong study and doesn’t happen in a day.
“People had to come from somewhere,” she said. “We remind everybody, you don’t ‘own’ your ancestry, you just enjoy the mischief that your ancestors got into. It can be a wonderful experience.”
Rorabough also encouraged clubs and service organizations to bring in their old records, board meeting minutes, by-laws, scrapbooks and treasurer reports for safekeeping and for future reference. She told the LTCA they had the meeting collections from clubs that no longer exist and others from longstanding organizations that have changed hands in leadership several times and were able to help when members needed to refer to their old records to see when a decision was made.
They have more than 4,000 books, have historic journals, hold classes, keep special collections and they offer tours of the archives. They also have a new website under the umbrella of Art Circle Public Library.
“We are very fortunate in this county. This county has really set this up well,” she said.
They will be making some changes to the interior of the church building that houses it to make the most of their space, provide adequate storage in a proper vault for all the records and continue to be a resource for the people of Cumberland County.
If you’re curious about your heritage or history, see what references are available at the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center. The Archives, located at 95 E. First St. in Crossville, is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit artcirclelibrary.info/archives or call 931-456-2006 for more information.
