While doing maintenance at the Fairfield Glade Sportsman Club about four years ago, Dave Hohler noticed an archer shooting his Olympic recurve bow. What caught Hohler’s eye was that most of the archer’s arrows were hitting the gold from 60 meters away. This guy was good and Hohler immediately made a mental note to interview him for a future sports story from a club member.
Hohler recently arranged to sit down with Ron McPherson in his Fairfield Glade home to learn more about him and how he developed championship level skills in archery. A brief overview of his life experiences revealed other talents besides archery.
McPherson was born in 1939 in southern Illinois, one of five siblings. He was a standout athlete in football, basketball and track who was offered athletic scholarships by four colleges. He accepted a four-year track and field athletic scholarship to Southern Illinois University where he graduated in 1962 with a degree in biology and a second lieutenant commission from the Air Force ROTC program.
Ron and his wife, Judith, were married in 1960 and have four sons. He completed a 27-year career in the Strategic Air Command, flying as a navigator-bombardier in B-52 bombers and a right-seater in the FB111 swingwing fighter-bomber. He flew 65 combat missions in Southeast Asia, receiving three Air Medals. Much of his career also involved weapons system acquisition and testing. Colonel McPherson held four command positions.
Ron and Judith moved to Fairfield Glade in 2003.
During his Air Force career, Ron competed in local, state and national level archery tournaments whenever time and opportunity allowed. In 1971 he received a call from the executive secretary of the National Archery Association (NAA) to train for a spot on the U.S. National Team to compete in the 1972 Olympic Games.
Unfortunately, Ron’s AF responsibilities as a SAC combat crew member in the FB111 would not allow the time away.
Ron continues to compete at the state and national level and has captured many titles. He still routinely steps onto the podium in one of the top three places in the masters Olympic recurve division. One of his crowning achievements was setting a new national record score in the Masters Division for Olympic recurve archers at the 2007 National Indoor Championships.
Ron won the National Senior Games Championship in Pittsburgh in 2005 and he holds the record for every age group he has entered in the TN Senior Games.
At age 81, Ron continues to train and compete. He recently won the USA Archery/TN State championship in Nashville. Archery, like golf, is a “lifetime sport” and he is still in the game. As for his other interests, he is also an oil painter, writer, golfer and poet.
