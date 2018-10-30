Rock and Roll is here to stay and Memory Road is one of East Tennessee’s premier golden oldies groups. They’ll perform songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s at the Art Circle Library Nov. 7 at noon. Come and hear this superb group and groove along with them.
Besides Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving, November also features National Diabetes Awareness Month as well as Peanut Butter Lovers Month. In addition, Nov. 3 is Plan Your Epitaph Day and Nov. 15 is Clean Your Refrigerator Day (in time for Thanksgiving). Black Friday is Nov. 23, but it’s also Buy Nothing Day.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Nov. 1
9:30 a.m Friends of the Library Membership Meeting – Guest Speaker
Robert Boring, curator of the Military Memorial Museum, Cumberland Meeting Room
1 p.m. Tree of Life Pendant Craft Workshop – Cumberland Meeting Room
Friday, Nov. 2
9 a.m. TN SHiP Medicare Part D Annual Enrollment Assistance - Cumberland Meeting Room
1 p.m. Plateau Origami Group – Obed River Room [112]
Saturday, Nov. 3
9 a.m. Free Application for Federal Student Assistance – Appointment Preferred – Room 112
10 a.m. Guitar Lessons [Beginning] – Children’s Library Carousel
11 a.m. Guitar Lessons [Intermediate] – Children’s Library Carousel
11 a.m. Tennessee Folklore Society 2018 Annual Meeting – Cumberland Meeting Room
Monday, Nov. 5
2 p.m. Learn Tai Chi [Intermediate] – Cumberland Meeting Room A
3 p.m. Learn Tai Chi [Beginning] – Cumberland Meeting Room A
4:30 p.m. Family Game Night – Cumberland Meeting Room
Tuesday, Nov. 6
10 a.m. KidBits Pre-School Story Time – Children’s Library Carousel
Wednesday, Nov. 7
10 a.m. Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group – Plateau Conference Room
11 a.m. Stamp Collector’s Group – Obed River Room [112]
Noon Memory Road – Cumberland Meeting Room
2 p.m. Holiday Greeting Card Workshop – Cumberland Meeting Room
Great New Books
The Reckoning by John Grisham
Grisham takes a trip back to Clanton, MS, where Pete Banning — a family patriarch, war hero, good neighbor, and a good Methodist — walks in to the church one crisp October morning in 1946 and shoots the Rev. Dexter Bell to death. All he says is, “I have nothing to say.”
The Fox by Frederick Forsyth
After a brilliant English teenager masterminds ferocious cyberattacks on the Pentagon, the National Security agency, and the CIA just for fun, it’s decided not to punish him but to put him to use undermining America’s enemies. Along the way, Forsyth details the nuts and bolts of modern espionage.
Not Quite Over You by Susan Mallery
AlcoHaul business owner Silver would love to buy two vintage trailers to expand her mobile wedding-bar business. The only person who agrees to lend her money is Drew Lovato, the boy she loved in high school and with whom she had a child which was placed for adoption. The daughter is coming to visit and the plot thickens. A rare and positive look at open adoption adds dimension to another uniquely appealing Mallery romance in the Happily Inc series.
Vendetta by Iris Johansen
In this pulse-pounding 23rd Eve Duncan novel, former army Ranger Jude Brandon honors the dying wish of CIA operative Carl Venable to protect his daughter from the leader of the Red Star terrorist organization. Highly complex characters and a stunning conclusion make this a winner.
Libraries = Information
Additional ways to defend against automated and live spam calls (continued from last week) are:
•Try a “not in service recording” during a callback to a scammer’s spoofed number
•Trap them with an app — some are free, others cost a few dollars a month
•A freebie for landline users: press *77 to block anonymous and private numbers, then deactivate it anytime with *87
•Know which calls to avoid — debt reduction, pre-approved loans, free or low cost vacations, government or utility imposters
•A dropped or one-ring call is a common ruse to prompt a callback — beware of area codes 268, 284, 809 and 876, which originate from Caribbean countries with high per-minute phone charges.
Stingy Schobel Says
A few ways to save on shopping: buy discounted gift cards on websites such as Raise and Cardpool, 16 percent savings is average; check out Amazon Warehouse to see if the item on Amazon is available at a discount; get magazines cheap with the Texture app — for one monthly fee, you get access to digital versions of more than 200 popular magazines saving $10 to $50 per subscription; buy a refurbished computer at sites like DiscountComputerDepot.com, with purchases including a one-year warranty.
Library Laugh
Have you heard about Murphy’s Law?
Yes. Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.
How about Cole’s Law?
No.
It’s julienned cabbage in a creamy dressing.
