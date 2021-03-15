Dr. Nicole Robbins, a Crossville audiologist, will speak during the next Fairfield Glade Lions meeting.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. March 16 in Legends Restaurant at 433 Lakeview Dr.
A native of Roane County, TN, Robbins has been an audiologist for 26 years.
She moved to Memphis after graduate school, specializing primarily in pediatrics for many years, most notably working at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It was extremely rewarding for her to work with children, families, and professionals from all over the world.
In 2009, she rediscovered the joy of helping adults with hearing difficulties. After having been in Memphis for 19 years, Robbins returned to the region where she was raised, to purchase the Fairfield Glade Hearing Center in 2016.
She has been tapped as an expert on NPR, has been on Antiques Roadshow, and is published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology and the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Robbins loves being so close to her parents, who still live in Kingston, and has been overwhelmed with support and kindness from the Fairfield Glade community.
A breast cancer survivor, Robbins loves SEC football (even when things do not go in her beloved Vols’ favor), spending time with family and friends, her Great Dane Phoenix and amateur photography. She is happy to be back home.
Guests are welcome to attend the meeting. A dinner reservation is required and may be made by calling Lion Bill Bock at 847-610-6200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.