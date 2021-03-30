George Gallant is back at Plateau Creative Arts Center in April to teach a new Art Guild at Fairfield Glade bracelet class.
The weave he’ll focus on represents the ripples on water, thus appropriately named “Ripples.”
The bracelet combines silver and blue jump rings that mimic the sparkle and motion of Gallant.
The bracelet is created using the “Viper” weave and features a magnetic clasp.
Once mastered, this weave can be easily adapted into a necklace. It can be made with varying colors and materials. The possibilities are only limited by imagination.
The class is appropriate for all skill levels. Everything will be covered to teach the weave to beginners, and the chain will make an attractive addition to the collections of experienced jewelry artists.
“Chain Maille Jewelry: The Ripples Bracelet” will be taught 1-4 p.m. April 15. Tools are provided for use, but those who have their own tools are free to bring them.
The class fee of $55 for Art Guild members and $60 for guests covers the use of the studio in the beautiful Fairfield Glade facility, equipment and materials.
Payment is due at time of registration.
Material kits include enough materials to make an extra-large bracelet plus the popular magnetic clasp.
The maximum class size is six students, so space is limited.
Register by stopping by Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
