Beginning Friday, Cumberland County Playhouse officially rings in the start of the holiday season with their new production of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn.
“This delightful new musical is sure to thrill anyone who, like me, revels in the Golden Age of Broadway and film musicals,” said Playhouse Producing Director Bryce McDonald, who also directs the production. “How wonderful it is to spend the holidays immersed in the glorious music of iconic composer and lyricist Irving Berlin!”
Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn is a sparkling new musical (inspired by the Oscar-winning 1942 film) that features 20 timeless Irving Berlin songs, including “White Christmas,” “Easter Parade” and “Blue Skies.”
Jim (Britt Hancock, Boeing Boeing) has left showbiz behind to settle down on his Connecticut farm, but life just isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim’s luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda (Heather McCall, The Marvelous Wonderettes), a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim’s best friend, Ted (Chris Hallowes, Legally Blonde), tries to lure Linda away to Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?
The stellar cast also features Hannah Hays (The Old Man And The Old Moon) as Lila and Weslie Webster (Sweeney Todd) as Louise. Young actors Kyra Crosby, Luke Smith and Kendall Walker will alternate in the role of Charlie Winslow.
Don’t miss this high energy, tap dancing extravaganza! Holiday Inn is a heartwarming treat, sure to put your whole family in the best of holiday spirits. The Playhouse’s lavish staging of this holiday delight will feature music direction by Ron Murphy, choreography by Leila Jones (Legally Blonde), scenic design by Curtis Phillips (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast) and costume design by Andy Wallach (Legally Blonde, Sweeney Todd).
Holiday Inn runs Nov. 2 through Dec. 22. It’s rated G and sponsored by Cumberland Eye Care, M. Stewart Galloway, M.D. and Janis L. Holt, M.D., with additional support from Holiday Inn Express & Suites, an IHG® Hotel. Tickets may be reserved by calling (931) 484-5000 or visiting www.ccplayhouse.com.
Information is also available for Southern Stars Symphonic Brass and other events.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle and Playhouse Season Partner Plateau Pediatrics.
Currently at the Playhouse: The Old Man And The Old Moon in the Adventure Theater through Nov. 10, rated G and sponsored by Beltone Hearing Aid Center. Upcoming: A Sanders Family Christmas on the Adventure Stage Nov. 16 through Dec. 23, rated G and sponsored by Cumberland County Bank, an office of Bank of Putnam County, with additional support from State Representative Cameron Sexton, and Senator Paul Bailey.
