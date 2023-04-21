Although she is blind, Sandra Richmond does not let that hold her back from playing the piano at the senior living community, Dominion of Crossville.
Richmond has been blind since she was a toddler. She learned by ear to play the piano while sitting by her mother as she played. Sandra is actively playing the piano for several groups at Dominion of Crossville.
“A couple of these groups come here to our community on a monthly basis, like Cornerstone Baptist Church and Share the Joy Singers,” said Kimberly Dixon, community relations manager. “We are very thankful to have Sandra play for our residents.”
“God gave her this beautiful gift to share with others,” shares Brian Brewer, executive director of Dominion of Crossville. “Thank you, Sandra, for the beautiful music.”
Dominion of Crossville is at 887 Woodlawn Rd.
Visit dominionseniorliving.com/crossville for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.