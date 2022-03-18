Everyone has a story to tell; some just beckon to be shared, some are private, some are louder, some quieter and supportive of the loud ones, others are interesting, several are amazing, many contribute to our oral and cultural history, and then there are the ones that are all these and more. Those are the ones that are true.
Recently, I read Listen While You Can, a novel by Suni Nelson, which tells the true story of her family and the incredible paths of their journeys from our own Cumberland County, TN. What started out as a project for a family Christmas gift evolved into her first novel.
This book is a daddy-daughter dance you didn’t know you were missing.
To put it plainly, it is a good read. Sure, it is a hearty piece of home slice, but it’s so much more than that. It reads as easily as a Nicholas Sparks novel, quick, digestible, enjoyable, touching and satisfied. As you absorb the words, you feel every intrigue, every intuition, every unexplained full circle, and every story within the story unfolding like the petals of a flower.
You come to realize there was something so much bigger at work here.
While sifting through its pages, you would never know that Nelson had never written a book before. With her story organization and presentation, it reads like that of a seasoned author, resonating a pure voice, conversational in its intrigues, twists, conflicts, resolutions and flashbacks. She writes like she’s been writing for years and years.
The novel begins like a personal letter or a greeting card from a family member or close friend. By the end, you feel like you’ve known the Tabors all along.
Nelson is the daughter of Marshall Tabor and Ruby Kerley Tabor of Cumberland County. She was raised here by those beautiful parents who grew, worked, loved, raised, lost, served, and really lived.
Marshall Tabor was from the Vandever community and Ruby moved to Cumberland County with her family from Ohio when the Great Depression was bearing down. Marshall served in World War II and survived a shipwreck that left him stranded for 22 days in the Northern Atlantic in December, rescued a French boy during the war, and nearly died to illness. His betrothed, the redheaded songstress Ruby Kerley, appeared on the “Cas Walker Show” out of Knoxville, was born with a heart condition and was told she would never live to see adulthood and if she did, she could never have children.
Together they defied the odds over and again through 63 years of marriage, six children, creating a life well-lived, always a full house and an amazing story.
And there may be yet another chapter to this story since Nelson’s book was chosen to be pitched to movie producers.
“I don’t know what’s going to come of it,” Nelson said. “It was one of 30 books picked out to pitch. It’s a big deal just to be picked.”
Quiet frankly, this book should be required reading, especially for our local students. It is insightful to the events of history touching our people and our home on a personal level, as well as a tip of the hat to the local culture.
And, as Nelson encourages, you must listen while you can, while those who experienced it are still here – because our stories are all that will remain of us.
