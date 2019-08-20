Are you in need of a laugh or two? Head to the Adventure Theater of the Cumberland County Playhouse to see Don’t Dress for Dinner. Britt Hancock, Weslie Webster, Jason Ross, DeAnna Etchison, Hannah Hays and Grayson Yockey fill the stage with their talents, including amazing physicality. Cast members throw one another around. Others fall over themselves. Restrictive costumes are the cause of hilarious problems. Andy Wallach and the costume design staff have come up with creative costumes that illuminate the script. It seems that Jacqueline (Webster), the wife of Bernard (Hancock), is planning a visit to her mother. Unbeknownst to her, Robert (Ross) is coming to visit. He had been best man for their wedding. He also has a special relationship with Jacqueline, of which Bernard is unaware. Are you getting the picture? Hancock is outstanding. His Bernard is a manipulator. His plan involves a weekend with the object of his devotion: Suzanne (Hays). His well-laid plan relies on his wife, Jacqueline (Webster) being gone. Plans change. Mother is ill? Or is it Jacqueline who is ill? Whatever the reason, she will be at home when Robert and Suzanne arrive. Hancock is at his best, turning on the charm, reordering the lives of others when his plans go awry, portraying a wide variety of emotions while trying to maintain control. As a longtime devotee of the Playhouse, seeing Ross’ name on the cast list is always a joy. His acting ability seems to improve as he ages. His ability to use his body would send many of us to the emergency room. Whether wrapped in a telephone cord or under a small table, Ross is hilarious. His version of Robert watches and reacts. He does not quite comprehend how others may be responding to him or involving him in their confusing lives. Jacqueline (Webster) lets us know she is not as naive as Bernard assumes. Nor is she as innocent as he believes. She is ensnared in the plot when answering a phone call from “Bon Appetite” that their cook will soon arrive to create the special dinner Bernard has ordered. Props creator Hattie Fann has given Suzette (Etchison) a tote bag with the words “Kiss the Cook.” The audience understands — she is from “Bon Appetite.” Those on stage are remarkably unable to comprehend. The multi-talented Etchison has been part of the Playhouse family for eight years. Her skills have developed with each show. In Don’t Dress For Dinner, she is a professional whose role is misunderstood. Andy Wallach has given her costumes which change her from the demure innocent to a sexually provocative siren. Whatever she is wearing, her sharp mind realizes money will be paid if she agrees to the deception. Yockey as George, Suzette’s husband, joins the scene briefly. Coming to pick her up after her catering job, he joins the confusion. He responds with physical as well as emotional skill to the mix-up in which he finds his wife involved. Confusion is intensified as Bernard awaits his love interest, Suzanne (Hays). Easily shortened to “Susie,” confusion of the names means thickening of the plot. We know her to be the recipient of a very expensive fur coat from Bernard. The audience is startled when she first appears in an outfit indicating the hooker has turned into the cooker. Suzanne has had only a limited relationship with a kitchen. She appears to know how to manipulate time with Bernard. Or does she? Written in French by Marc Comoletti, Don’t Dress for Dinner was adapted for the English stage by Robin Hawdon. The show ran for six years on the London stage. It opened on Broadway in 2012. Another Comoletti play, Boeing, Boeing was seen at the Playhouse in 2018. Donald Fann directed both Boeing, Boeing and Don’t Dress for Dinner. He teaches theater at Stewart’s Creek High School in Cannon County, and his extensive theatrical background enriches the life of the Playhouse. Don’t Dress for Dinner will by confusing audiences through Oct. 3. As you may have guessed, it is rated PG. Call 931-484-5000 or stop by the Playhouse any day but Wednesday to reserve your tickets. You will enjoy more laughs than you thought possible.
