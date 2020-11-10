A haunting and compelling new play: Alabama Story is playing in the Adventure Theater of the Cumberland County Playhouse.
Directed by Bryce McDonald, Alabama Story forces us to return to the events of 1959 in Montgomery, AL. It is a tale of the race relations, censorship and civil rights in that era.
Weslie Webster convincingly plays the key role of librarian Emily Reed, head of the Alabama State Library. While remaining completely professional, she resists the efforts of censorship of books in the state collection by Sen. E.W. Higgins.
Jason Ross plays Higgins as unfeeling and angry. He challenges the librarian’s right to make available such an incendiary volume as children’s book The Rabbit’s Wedding.
Britt Hancock brings author Garth Williams to life. In this dangerous book, a white rabbit and a black rabbit marry. Does this hide a radical switch toward further interracial relations? Does it belong in the state library collection? For this reason, Reed is verbally attacked and threatened.
Within the play is a contrasting story of childhood friends Joshua Moore (Michael Ruff) and Lily Whitfield (Hannah Hays) who chance to reconnect in Montgomery in the same year. A gentle story in contrast to the nasty power struggle being played out at the same time.
Grayson Yockey plays Thomas Franklin, the assistant to librarian Emily Reed. He is troubled by the animosity she is being forced to endure. With his sensitive ear to the situation, he discovers Reed’s budget proposal, which Sen. Higgins had refused to discuss, has been accepted.
Hancock makes a variety of symbolic appearances reminding us that tension and intolerance were ever present in Montgomery of 1959.
I would agree with one newspaper’s comment: “At a time when intolerance is on upswing and empathy is under siege, Alabama Story is the play we need.”
This thought-provoking drama by Kenneth Jones can be seen in The Adventure Theater through Nov. 14. Be assured that cleanliness and social distancing are observed. Masks are required.
Call 931-484-5000 to reserve a seat. Numbers are limited so do not delay. This is a not-to-be-missed production.
