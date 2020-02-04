Your imagination will take flight as a group of youth and volunteers presenting Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. on the Mainstage of Cumberland County Playhouse.
Directing this cast of 49 youngsters are Playhouse Education Director Wesley Webster and DeAnna Etchison.
Entering the Mainstage, the atmosphere is foggy. The area surrounding the stage is decorated with old hub caps and other automotive paraphernalia.
David Kappel, a freshman at Stone Memorial High School brings his fine voice to the role of Caractacus Potts. This eccentric inventor is a single parent raising Jeremy and Jemima, singing “You Two.” In the performance I saw, Mark Perry and Sarah Norris did a delightful job of playing the children. I hope to return to see Evan Lisic and Mahala Lantry in those roles.
The audience is pulled into using our imaginations. There is a scene in Coggins Junkyard where the children beg their father buy an old race car — with help from Mr. Coggins (Karli Edwards) and the Junkman (Weston Moody). Enter Simply Scumptious. The lovely Kylan Ritchie seems to fit the name.
Dad finally decides to pay the 30 shillings to buy the car. Truly joins in the ride. Amazing! They discover the car is magic! Yes, It bears striking resemblance to the old couch. But, with umbrellas spinning as wheels, it runs very well.
Aided by the projection work of John Fionte, we visit the windmill house where we meet Grandpa, (Samuel Loyd) commenting in song on his family “Them Three.” Fionte’s projections give us the sense that we are traveling in the car, the landscape drifts or rushes past, depending on the speed of Chitty.
At Lord Scumptious’ Sweet Factory we meet Miss Phillips (Brittany Carmack), three chefs (Kyra Crosby, Kendall Walker and Zolah Beeler) and the owner (Peyton Lee).
They sing “To the Sweet Factory,” and with Truly, “Toot Sweets.”
Continuing on the car trip, we meet the Baron (Luke Patton) and Baroness (Morgan Neal) at their castle along with soldiers Taylor Dearman and Jesia Uribe singing Chu-Chi Face. A visit to a Fun Fair allows us to see the skills of Morris Dancers and those we have not seen on stage earlier in the Dance Ensemble: Sophie Burnett, Karil Edwards, Sydney Hughes, and Ryleigh Street.
Other members of Ensemble: Lily Brackett, Madison Clanton, Adalyn Davis, Aliza Davis, Jordan Frisa, Anna Fusco, Gracie Jo Gora, Aga Moody, Isabella Moody, Abby Simpson, Baylee Stone, Morgan Sumner, Emma Tinch and Sara Wood.
Kid Ensemble members include Jocelynne Abel, Zuranda Beeler, Drew Clark, Alivia Davis, Amanda Fusco, Elle Lisic, Weston Moody, Hannah Parrent, Leah Perry, Easton Phillips, Lily Rigney, Finley Simpson and Zachary Simpson.
The end of Act I allowed everyone to sing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Act Two takes us to the War Room in Vulgaria and some dangerous times for Chitty and those we have come to love.
Jensen Crain-Foster has done an amazing job of choreographing this show. Members of the cast range in age from first-graders through high school seniors.
As always, music director Ron Murphy undergirds the show with music. Kathryn E. Cook is responsible for the impressive stage design. Costume designer Rachel Lawrence astonishes me in fitting the variety of costumes needed to fit the variety of sizes and shapes of the cast.
Lighting by Chris Riley, sound design by Matt Bundy, all the props organized by James Warren as well as the work of tech producer Sam Hahn and tech director Sean Robertson, all are essential to the show’s success.
Thanks, Britt Hancock and Bryce McDonald, for giving Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. a chance to fly onto our stage.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. is based on the popular movie with music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman and adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams. The script was licensed and adapted by Ray Rorderick.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. will be bringing its energy to the Mainstage through Feb. 28. Call 931-484-5000 or go online to reserve your tickets.
This is a show for children — and the child in all of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.