The 12th Annual Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle ticket sales began in May.
This year all prizes will be awarded in cash. First-place prize, the last ticket drawn, will be $6,000. The second place and third place prizes will be $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.
There will be a “second chance” drawing from all non-winning tickets for a $100 gift card.
The Lions will sell a maximum of 500 tickets at $50 each. Someone has to win all of the cash — it might as well be you!
The drawing will be Aug. 12, 2021. The 2020 virtual raffle was a huge success and this year’s drawing will once again be held electronically. Results of the drawing will be posted by 6 p.m. at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/fairfield_glade.
This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the FFG Lions Club. All members of the FFG Lions Club appreciate your past, present and future support in participating in the Reverse Raffle. Proceeds from your charitable donation help to support children’s sight and hearing programs including testing at the local schools, the Student Scholarship Program, the fight against diabetes, and other non-profit agencies that serve Cumberland County.
The Fairfield Lions Club express thanks to their corporate sponsors, Cumberland Eye Care and Zurich Homes for their generous support.
Tickets are available from any FFG Lions Club member, First National Bank and Regions Bank. Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Lion Susan Borghi at 916-203-9178 or Lion Darryl Wharton at 931-248-8338.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.