Preparations are once again underway for the Fairfield Glade Lions Club 2023 Reverse Raffle. Ticket sales will start on Tuesday, May 16. The drawing will be held on Aug. 10 at the Fairfield Glade Community Center.
A maximum of 500 raffle tickets will be sold for this annual event at $50 each. The top three prizes will be cash prizes of $6,000, $2,000 and $1,000. In addition, there will be a wide assortment of prizes donated by local businesses.
Proceeds from the Reverse Raffle fund critical Lions programs in our community including:
• Hearing and vision screening for children
• Student of the Month scholarship program
• Eye glass and hearing aid assistance
In addition, proceeds from the Reverse Raffle are donated to several local community non-profit organizations.
Tickets for the Lion Club raffle can be purchased from any Fairfield Glade Lions Club member, First National Bank in Fairfield Glade or Regions Bank in Fairfield Glade.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club expresses thanks to its corporate sponsors, Zurich Homes and the Crossville Chronicle for their generous support for this event.
For additional information contact Lion Bruce at 503-970-0361 or Lion Susan at 916-203-9178.
