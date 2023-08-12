Historic Rugby, TN, is honoring its British roots from Aug. 18 through 20 during the 12th annual British Car Show and Tea Table Setting Contest.
Called “Return of the British,” attendees can expect to see everything from MGs to Rolls Royces plus Minis, Morrises and much more—but that’s not all you’ll see during this festive event.
“This year’s event will include Irish Road Bowling, a tea setting contest, a silent auction, live music, local breweries with their best brews, lots of good food and, of course, many great looking British cars,” says organizer Dennis Rainey.
The Tea Table Setting Contest’s theme this year is “Open Creativity.” It will take place at Hester Hall, directly behind the Rugby Visitor Centre on Saturday, Aug. 19. Entrants provide their own table and tea setting, along with appropriate decorations. Photos will be taken of each setting and put on FaceBook for Like and Share voting on Saturday morning, with awards presented later that afternoon.
Why hold a British car show in a small town in Tennessee? Rugby’s unlikely UK connection is fascinating.
“Rugby, TN is the last English settlement in the US,” Rainey explains. “Many of the original buildings are still in use today.”
British author Thomas Hughes, famous at the time for this novel Tom Brown’s School Days, founded Rugby as a British colony in the 1880s. He populated the colony largely with British second sons who came from wealthy families but stood to inherit little to nothing because of their birth order. Because of a variety of unexpected challenges, the colony flourished for only about ten years, but many of the Victorian-era historic buildings and homes have been preserved by private owners and the non-profit organization, Historic Rugby, Inc.
If you have a British car or motorbike and would like to display it at the event, you can get more information on registration at PBCCTN.org. Cars will be displayed on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.
For more information on entering the Tea Table Setting Contest, head to HistoricRugby.org and click on the Events tab.
The British Car Show and Tea Table Setting Contest is hosted by Historic Rugby, Inc, the Plateau British Car Club of Tennessee, Blount British Cars, Ltd. and the English Auto Society Motor Car Club of Knoxville, TN. Net proceeds from the event will benefit Historic Rugby, Inc.
A full schedule of events is below. Please note that it is subject to minor changes and additions as the weekend approaches.
Friday, Aug. 18:
5 to 9 p.m. — Join us for an evening of hospitality, food and entertainment. Food vendors will be available.
5:30 p.m. — Teams compete at Irish Road Bowling.
7 to 9 p.m. — There will be live music performed by The Boys of Mudville. Tickets will be available on the day of the event.
Saturday, Aug. 19:
9 to 11 a.m. — Registration in front of the Commissary. Your packet will have a window profile card for your vehicle, a ballot for voting for your favorite vehicles, area coupons and goodies from our sponsors.
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — English Tea settings at Uffington House. View and vote for your favorite of the varied table settings, each with an English flair.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Jewelry, candles and handmade crafts are available in the commissary, across the street at Spirit of Red Hill and from local vendors. Please visit these small, family-owned businesses.
11 a.m. — Silent Auction opens, get your bids in early and often.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Voting takes place in the show area. Turn in your ballots at the Hospitality Tent between 1 and 2 p.m.
1 to 1:30 p.m. — Movie and tour will be available at Historic Rugby Welcome Center, use your coupon.
1:15 p.m. — A National Park Ranger will lead a guided, informational quarter-mile hike to the “Gentlemen’s Swimming Hole,” through a shady wooded gorge and then return. Hiking/walking shoes are advised, meet at Historic Rugby Welcome Center.
1:30 p.m. — Live musical entertainment in front of the commissary.
2 p.m. — Silent auction ends.
2:30 p.m. — Award announcements will take place. Gather in front of the commissary for the announcements of the car/motorcycle show awards and to hear the winners of silent auction items.
7:30 to 9 p.m. — Join the “Remains of the British” at Oak Lodge for repast and libations. Please, bring food and drink to share.
