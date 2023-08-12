Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 633 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 31 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CANNON CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DE KALB FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY HICKMAN JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, BRENTWOOD, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COALMONT, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, FRANKLIN, GAINESBORO, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LIVINGSTON, LOBELVILLE, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PALMER, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.