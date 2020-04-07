During the time that the library is closed, we are still receiving new books for your future reading pleasure.
Some of these books, we will be continuing to review.
These books can be reserved by you online or by calling the circulation desk. To reserve on-line requires a PIN. If you don’t have a PIN, you can call the circulation desk to obtain one and receive instructions to reserve the new releases to be picked up when we reopen.
When calling to obtain a PIN, please have your library card number available. The circulation desk will also be verifying your name, address, telephone number and email address.
Great New Books
The Other Bennet Sister by Janice Hadlow. What if Mary Bennet’s life took a different path from that laid out for her in Pride and Prejudice? What if the frustrated intellectual of the Bennet family, the marginalized middle daughter, the plain girl who takes refuge in her books, eventually found the fulfillment enjoyed by her prettier, more confident sisters? Readers with fond but not necessarily exhaustive memories of Pride and Prejudice will love this story, as will historical fiction readers looking for intelligent heroines with agency and heart who belong to their time and place without quite fitting in.
The Final Deception by Heather Graham. Criminal psychologist Kieran Finnegan and FBI agent Craig Frasier are back at it, running after an escaped serial killer who immediately launches another gruesome murder spree. Kieran, who counseled the killer before he was imprisoned, agrees with Craig that there’s more going on here than meets the eye. This is the fifth and final novel in the “New York Confidential” series from a romantic suspense great.
It’s Not All Downhill from Here by Terry McMillan. Between her beauty supply stores, her set of lifelong friends and her family, Loretha has a full and busy life. When her husband dies while they are out of town celebrating her birthday, she shuts down and goes into months of mourning. But as always, her family needs her. Loretha’s alcoholic daughter Jalecia refuses to talk to her and communicates only through Loretha’s granddaughter, Cinnamon. Cinnamon and her husband are kind, but neither has a steady job and they are expecting twins. Loretha’s twin sister, Odessa, has constant money issues, and their 86-year-old mother is slowly succumbing to dementia. And as a woman in her late 60s, Loretha has her own health issues. Her life is not over, though, and with the support of her friends and her own determination, Loretha has adventurous plans for her future. McMillan delivers humor and wit while dealing with serious issues such as addiction, mental illness, health care, and death.
Devoted by Dean Koontz. Woody Bookman hasn’t spoken a word in his 11 years of life. Not when his father died in a freak accident. Not when his mother, Megan, tells him she loves him. For Megan, keeping her boy safe and happy is what matters. But Woody believes a monstrous evil was behind his father’s death and now threatens him and his mother. And he’s not alone in his thoughts. An ally unknown to him is listening. A uniquely gifted dog with a heart as golden as his breed, Kipp is devoted beyond reason to people. When he hears the boy who communicates like he does, without speaking, Kipp knows he needs to find him before it’s too late. Woody’s fearful suspicions are taking shape. A man driven by a malicious evil has set a depraved plan into motion. And he’s coming after Woody and his mother. The reasons are primal. His powers are growing. And he’s not alone. Only a force greater than evil can stop what’s coming next.
Libraries=Information
It may not be possible to give the inside of your refrigerator a thorough cleaning on a frequent basis, so if you do just one thing, stick to the drawers that hold meats and vegetables.
Over time, these drawers can become a breeding ground for things like salmonella, E. coli, mold and other harmful bacteria. When substances drip into the drawers, they cling onto the textured grooves and crevices in these refrigerated bins, which are an ideal location for them to thrive and multiply.
Simply remove the drawers and give them a good cleaning with warm water and soap, then wipe dry.
Stingy Schobel Says
Did you know you can make your own reusable disinfectant wipes?
Just tear some old cotton T-shirts into rags and fill a plastic container (a food storage container with a tight-fitting lid works best) with 3 parts white vinegar, 1 1/2 parts rubbing alcohol, a few drops of Castile soap and a splash of water. Let the rags soak in the mixture, then whenever you need to disinfect a surface, just grab a rag, gently squeeze out the excess and wipe away.
Library Laugh
What is the groundbreaking invention of all time? The shovel.
