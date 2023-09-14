The Renegade Mountain Community Club, a homeowners association, held a scheduled workday on Aug. 12 with 19 volunteers in attendance.
As in the past, property owners normally amass on scheduled workdays to clean, paint, mow or spread mulch, but this workday was anything but normal.
Using a rented skid steer and roller, the volunteers spread 22 tons of asphalt cold patch on the worst sections of Renegade Mountain Parkway in fewer than six hours.
John Moore, HOA president, planned and coordinated the cold patch project.
He said the outcome, efficiency and appearance of the volunteers’ work “far exceeded any preconceived expectations.”
He added, “Not one single person, including myself, had any past experience in placing bulk cold patch — none!”
Through a Cumberland County Chancery Court order, dated March 30, 2021, the court found that all roads on Renegade Mountain belonged to the HOA with respect to maintenance, access and control.
During the 10-year court battle, the roads were minimally patched with the last minor repaving projects completed in 2014.
In late 2021, the HOA spent $20,000 to repave the worst areas, but due to the high cost of hot asphalt patch, the budget would not support further hot asphalt paving operations.
Moore came up with the idea of buying, spreading and rolling bulk cold patch asphalt over the worst areas of the roads.
After visiting and observing bulk cold-patch operations in a North Carolina campground, Moore took the idea to the HOA board of directors for approval.
After four anonymous residents donated $1,000 each for cold patch asphalt, the board approved the aggressive project.
After the worst areas were outlined with spray paint, a skid steer took a bucket of cold patch to the area and spread and dumped it.
A crew of three to four individuals then roughly spread the cold patch within the intended area.
Next, another crew raked the rough cold patch into a fairly level uniform depth, and yet a third crew feathered and straightened the edges and swept the dribble back onto the area.
Finally, the area was rolled with a 2-ton roller.
Other residents assisted with traffic control, drinking water and general cleanup.
“This was a highly technical and aggressive workday project,” Moore said. “While any number of things could have gone wrong, the project was an overwhelming success. Even the weather cooperated when a thunderstorm held off just long enough to finish.”
The project was so successful, the HOA is now seeking additional donations to place another 22 tons of cold patch on Renegade’s roads before winter.
The HOA thanks the four benefactors whose generosity made this cold patch project possible and all of the volunteers who assisted in this successful project.
Visit www.renegademtntn.com or Facebook for more information about Renegade Mountain Community Club.
More details are also available by emailing RenegadeMtnTn@gmail.com or calling Moore at 931-337-2379.
