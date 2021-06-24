The Renegade Mountain Community Club will meet Saturday, June 26, at Crab Orchard City Hall, 338 Hebbertsburg Rd., beginning at 1 p.m.
The meeting is open to members of the club, residents or Renegade Mountain community and the public. The meeting will include discussion of wants, desires and priorities of the members, updates on the RMCC status, plans for the future and identification of potential issues.
A social gathering or members and residents will follow the business meeting, at about 3 p.m. Please bring a dish to share, non-alcoholic drinks and all the stories and conversation you can muster.
The board of directors will meet that evening at 6 p.m. at Thomas Bauer’s residence near the top of the mountain. This is a continuation of the May 22 meeting and is open to residents and members.
Further information may be obtained by emailing RenegadeMtnTn@gmail.com, visiting the RMCC website at RenegadeMtnTn.com, visiting the RMCC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RMCCTN or calling John at 931-200-2411.
