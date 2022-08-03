Remote Area Medical (RAM®)—a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need—is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its Sept. 17-18 clinic.
The two-day clinic is to be held at White County High School, located at 267 Allen Drive, Sparta, TN 38583.
RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set-up and take-down, as well as overnight parking staff to greet patients. Interpreters can also volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Sparta, TN community, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.