Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, March 19-20.
RAM will be set up at Cookeville High School at 2335 N. Washington Ave. for this two-day only event.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, March 19, and remain open for the duration of the clinic.
Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided.
Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
