Poppies are a symbol of remembrance, especially of veterans and those who perished in World War I. The poem, “In Flanders Field,” was written in 1915 on a battlefield in France during World War I. The poem survived the war years and on Nov. 8, 1918, the poem was reread by Moina Belle Michael who was so moved that she pledged to always wear a red poppy of Flanders Field as a sign of remembrance. In her effort to always remember she wrote the poem, “We Shall Keep Faith,” and began a focused campaign to make the poppy a national commemorative symbol.
In 1920, at the insistence of Michael, the Georgia Department of the American Legion adopted the Memorial Poppy as its symbol. The National American Legion soon followed the lead of the Georgia American Legion with the idea that American Legion members and supportive members of the public would wear the poppy annually on Armistice Day (today it is known as Veterans Day). In the space of four years, the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand adopted the Remembrance Poppy. Although some states and communities place the poppy on the graves of veterans on both Memorial Day and Veterans Day, it is more frequently worn on Memorial Day as that is the day we remember and honor those who gave their lives for our country in battle.
Upper Cumberland Chapter, United States Daughters of 1812 held their fall meeting in Sparta. Hosted by Ruth Hill, a luncheon meeting was held at Miranda’s Tea Room followed by a tour of the Heritage Museum. Matilda Speck, assisted by Robbie Melton, presented the history of the poppy. Members were also reminded that this year is the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In honor of veterans and their families, a donation was made to Fisher House in Murfreesboro. Fisher House provides a homelike atmosphere for families of veterans who are being served at the Veterans’ Hospital.
Following the meeting, members gathered at the Heritage Museum for a tour. Of great interest was the Dibrell pistol. Several other items evoked discussion and memories such as the 1920s adding machine and clothing of the late 1800s. Quilts were also a favorite of the group.
