This past Monday marked the 78th anniversary of D-Day.
Wednesday at noon in the Cumberland Room, join Bob Emrick as he presents a poignant photo collage and historical account of the lead-up to the D-Day invasion of Hitler’s Fortress Europe and subsequent Allied invasion on the beaches of Normandy. You won’t want to miss this.
Great New Books
Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley. Much of the discussion around Mottley’s first novel is sure to focus on the author’s age — 17 when she began writing, currently attending college — but this is a forceful work even outside of this remarkable context. Following high-school dropout Kiara, on the cusp of 18 and living with her brother Marcus, who aspires to rap stardom, Mottley’s narrative charts the myriad tragedies that scar this young woman as she struggles to care for those she loves, all the while becoming mired in a police misconduct scandal. It’s a work of devastating social realism but cut through with a strain of pulp fiction — or perhaps more accurately, it acknowledges the pulp-ish shape of so many modern American realities — and it’s executed with relentless momentum, built of purely dramatic moments and steeped in emotions that are wrung from characters as if they were wet rags. As a result, there’s a certain melodramatic texture, and the construction of narrative incident can sometimes feel a bit inelegant. But it’s held together by Mottley’s singular voice, rife with frequent poetic flourishes and almost impatient with energy.
Ordinary Monsters by J M Miro. In Miro’s historical fantasy, set in 1880s London and Edinburgh, two children are hunted by a man made of smoke and learn to harness their mysterious powers. Sixteen-year-old Charlie Ovid was much abused in his native Mississippi, yet he is still physically unscathed because his body can heal in an instant, while eight-year-old orphan Marlowe can melt a person into a puddle of flesh. Charlie and Marlowe are recovered by a flinty female detective who sets them on a path to London and the Cairndale Institute—a haven for children with strange powers that also harbors deeper, darker secrets. As Charlie, Marlowe, and the others at the Institute discover the truth, they learn that monsters can hide in plain sight. Miro’s world may be too bleak for some readers, but the action and characters’ connections are lights in the dark. The plot tangles are confusing, but Miro’s skillful prose will lead readers through the maze.
We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power by Caleb Gayle. The history of Indigenous Americans is fraught with broken treaties and outright lies from the United States government. Award-winning journalist Gayle follows the Creek Indians from the Southeast along the Trail of Tears to Oklahoma, where they are also known as the self-governed Muscogee Nation. Unlike the white men who brought enslaved Africans to America, the Creeks allowed enslaved people to earn their freedom and become full tribal members. Two Creek leaders of African descent, Cow Tom and Legus Perryman, were prominent in negotiations with the United States government. But when the Dawes Rolls of 1893-1913 (lists of people accepted by the United States government as Creeks) introduced race as an artificial basis of tribal membership, descendants of Cow Tom and Legus Perryman began to lose their status as enrolled tribal members; lawsuits regarding this status are pending to this day. In addition to exploring the nuances of Creek history, Gayle probes his own background as the son of Jamaican immigrants who moved from New York to Oklahoma.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a bee hive with no exit? Un-bee-leave-able.
Libraries=
Information
Cinnamon isn’t just for the kitchen. Here are reasons to use cinnamon in your garden.
It deters ants: cinnamon will actually kill ants, but it’s non-toxic for kids and pets.
It can defeat fungus: when you sprinkle ground cinnamon on soil, it kills fungi.
Heal sick plants: sprinkling cinnamon on a plant wound (from cutting or other damage) speeds up the healing process and protects it from further damage or disease.
Keep mosquitoes away from the Garden: sprinkle a bit of cinnamon around your plants to keep mosquitoes and other bugs away since they don’t like the smell of cinnamon.
Library Laugh II
What’s the difference between Iron Man and Aluminum Man? Iron Man stops the bad guys. Aluminum Man foils their plans.
Stingy Schobel Says
Want your fresh floral arrangement to last longer? Give it a shot of vodka. Yes, just a splash of vodka in the water can help prolong the life of fresh-cut flowers. The alcohol helps keep the water clean and free of bacterial buildup, and the flowers benefit from drinking a little vodka, too, because the alcohol/water mixture helps lower the production of ethylene gas, which is a ripening gas that speeds up the decomposition process. Less gas means longer-lasting flowers.
