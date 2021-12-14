Crossville Chronicle. Dec. 7, 2021. Uncle Gib wants to say thanks to the Chronicle for the gripping historic photo used for the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, last week.
This also made me think about what Christmas must have been like in 1941 all across the nation. Nome, AK, was chosen for the front-page articles on Dec. 24 and 26, 1941, to be shared this week.
Nome Nugget, AK. Dec. 24, 1941. Pope Pius XII Broadcasts Christmas message to World. The Pope laments “harsh violence” which rages all over the world in Christmas message from Vatican.
Christmas Carols Are to be Sung by Dutch Harbor Men. Seattle. On Christmas Eve a chorus of 100 voices belonging to Army, Navy and civilian defense workers will echo against the snow-clad hills protecting Dutch Harbor, the Navy’s base near the tip of the Aleutian chain.
Word has been received at 13th Naval District Headquarters here that the chorus has been formed and is holding regular practice.
Churchill Arrives In United States. Washington. Dec. 22. Prime Minister Churchill arrived in the United States today, the White House announced, to “discuss with President Roosevelt, all questions relevant to a concerted war effort.” He arrived by air, accompanied by Lord Beaverbrook and a technical staff.
Churchill Tells Congress U. S. and Britain Will Produce War Power Greater Than Ever Seen Before. Washington, Dec. 26. (Excerpt) Prime Minister Churchill predicted before Congress that the United States and Great Britain will be producing, within a year or 18 months, “results in war power beyond anything ever seen in Axis states.”
He asserted that he found Washington “inflexible of purpose” which indicated to him that this nation has a “well-grounded confidence in the final outcome of the war.
Standing, hands on hips, on the Senate rostrum, he told the American lawmakers that while his country’s House of Commons, by a simple vote could turn him out of office at any moment, he won’t be “worrying about it very much.”
He said, “As a matter of fact, I am sure they approved very highly of the trip I have made in order to meet the President of the United States and arrange with him in the mapping of military plans, and all those intimate meetings between the high officers of the armed services of both countries, so indispensable to the successful conduct of the war.”
Liner Sunk Within Sight of California Coast by Sub. Long Beach. Dec. 24. A submarine torpedo crippled the McCormick liner and freighted Absaroka, 5,700 tons. Off the California coast, but the sub remained on the surface. Onlookers on shore said it appeared to be crippled.
The Navy said the freighter was abandoned in a sinking condition. Observers on shore could see the crew of about thirty-five taking to the lifeboats.
Bomber Sinks Sub Off Calif. Coast. Washington. Dec. 25. An American army bomber sunk an enemy sub off the California coast.
The War Department said the bomber was of the Western Defense Command, headed by Lieutenant General DeWitt.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
