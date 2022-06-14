The Military Memorial Museum celebrates Flag Day on June 14 and every day with a display of historic flags.
Flag Day, also known as National Flag Day, honors the American flag.
In 1777, our young nation approved the first design for the first national flag. Thirteen stripes representing the original colonies and white stars on a field of blue representing each state. The red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.
Rules for the handling and displaying the U.S. Flag are outlined in what is known as the U.S. Flag Code.
In June, every year many organizations, military and fraternal honor our nations symbol with time honored ceremonies to retire flags unfit to be displayed.
Please stop by the museum and learn about the flags on display.
The museum is at 20 S. Main St. in Crossville and is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. Call 931-250-5525 to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.