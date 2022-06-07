Cumberland Times, 1994. Crossville through the years has been home to almost a dozen newspapers. The Crossville Chronicle has been the one to hold steady since the 1880s, providing news for the people of Cumberland County.
Today your Uncle Gib is going to digress for a short time to talk about the Cumberland Times. This newspaper was published from 1988-1996, and furnished some excellent articles and experienced newspaper figures.
This newspaper came to mind because of the 78th anniversary of D-Day which we commemorated for one day, which was yesterday. In Europe the celebration this year is from May 28 to June 10, and is carried on annually for a week or longer.
In 1994, for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the D-Day observance, the local DAR chapter sponsored a one-day only display of artifacts pertaining to World War II from around the county. The exhibit was held at the National Guard Armory. Each item was cataloged with owner and coordinators each having a copy of the signed document for later retrieval to the correct party. There was no identification given in the display as to the owner of the artifact in order that they could not be targeted for possible theft of their property. Special guards were posted for the overnight protection of the items on display.
The items that were on loan for this display were varied and many were one-of-a-kind holding special significance for its owner. The most important artifact on display was an original of the surrender papers which were signed on the battleship USS Missouri. As you can guess, there is an interesting story attached to the papers, but the most important fact is that the surrender papers were donated to a major museum.
Just in case I’ve lost your train of thought along the way, the Cumberland Times newspaper presented one of the most exciting, insightful, and jaw-dropping front page displays outlining the special 50th anniversary event. Though it was almost 30 years ago the layout is still embedded in my mind.
The other reason this event and newspaper coverage holds a special memory is because this is when I met Susan Lee Hunter.
Susan is the one who did the front page coverage that was so spectacular. This began a friendship that has lasted through the years and will one day continue in heaven. Susan was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force, honorably serving our nation, so the D-Day observance had special significance for her.
For many years Susan served as secretary to County Mayor Brock Hill. She suffered the devastation of a divorce and the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis which would slowly take her life over the next 20 years. MS is a progressive disease damaging the sheaths of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord causing the eventual loss of the ability to walk, talk or write.
If you asked Susan how she was doing, she would look up from her wheel chair with a smile and tell you she was “Just fine.” When you start to feel bad or pity yourself, compare your situation to the one my friend endured and you’ll probably find that, by comparison, you truly are, “Just fine.”
